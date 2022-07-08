Jordan De Goey catches his breath for Collingwood against Gold Coast in R16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

CONTROVERSIAL Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey will miss the club's round 17 clash against North Melbourne on Saturday and is in doubt for the following two weeks against Adelaide and Essendon.

De Goey left the Magpies' training session early on Thursday with quad soreness but was initially named in the club's side to face the Roos.

However, the club announced on Friday that scans revealed a slight strain that will keep the 26-year-old sidelined for two to three weeks.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

De Goey will be replaced in the side by 22-year-old debutant Josh Carmichael, a 190cm midfielder-forward the Pies selected with pick nine in the 2022 mid-season draft.

Carmichael was recruited from West Adelaide where he had been averaging 25 disposals, five clearances and 105 ranking points per game this year.

Collingwood also announced that Jack Madgen will have surgery on his thumb after injuring it at training on Thursday, with the defender to be out of action for up to six weeks.