North Melbourne coach David Noble speaks to his players in round 17 against Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

DAVID Noble will step down from his role as North Melbourne coach on Tuesday, midway through a season that has delivered just one win from 16 games.

Noble and the club reached the decision after a series of meetings on Monday, in the wake of North's loss to Collingwood on Saturday, which was its 14th defeat in a row

Noble will attend a media conference at Arden Street at 11am on Tuesday, along with club president Sonja Hood and CEO Ben Amarfio.

>> WATCH THE MEDIA CONFERENCE LIVE FROM 11AM AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

North Melbourne coach David Noble steps down

The club's former 104-game player Leigh Adams, an assistant at the Kangaroos for the last three seasons and the current coach of their VFL program, will take the reins as interim boss at Arden Street for the remaining six games of the year.

Noble's departure comes less than two weeks into a review of the club's football operations by veteran administrator Geoff Walsh.

Noble, who was appointed in November 2020, had previously had a long and distinguished career as an assistant coach and head of football at Adelaide before helping to steer Brisbane back to relevance as its football boss.

However, he ends his time at the Kangaroos having won just five of 38 games and with the struggling club facing the prospect of claiming its second wooden spoon in consecutive seasons.

North Melbourne will now begin its search for a fourth full-time senior coach in the last five seasons following the departures of Brad Scott in 2019, Rhyce Shaw in 2020 and now Noble in 2022.

More to come