Alastair Clarkson looks on before the R23 clash between Hawthorn and Richmond on August 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has not approached master coach Alastair Clarkson about its now vacant senior position, according to president Dr Sonja Hood, and will start its search to replace David Noble later this week.

Dr Hood also denied the Kangaroos had made any contact with West Coast premiership coach Adam Simpson in recent weeks about a return to the club he captained as a 306-game player.

North parted ways with Noble on Tuesday morning and will now be in the market for its fourth permanent senior coach since 2019.

David Noble talks to media after resigning as North Melbourne coach on July 12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Clarkson shapes as the prime target if he makes himself available for the position, but Dr Hood would not comment on Tuesday about the type of coach North would require.

She did say the club was not interested in making "wholesale change" to its off-field ranks, however, as assistant Leigh Adams takes the interim role.

"I'm interested in working with the really good people who are in our really good club," Dr Hood said in a media conference to announce Noble's departure.

"We'll make sure we bring in the right people … (but) I'm not looking at wholesale change.

"I'm not going to speculate on what we're going to do from here."

Noble warned there would be pain to come for the club's next senior coach but advised them to embrace the challenge.

Chief executive Ben Amarfio said the Kangaroos had been spending the maximum available under the AFL's football department soft cap this season.

