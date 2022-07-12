NORTH Melbourne is facing more upheaval at board level in the wake of former senior coach David Noble's departure.

Former North administrators Mark Dawson and Francis Trainor are among a group of up to four people seeking representation on the North Melbourne board.

"They've had their issues with the club, as a lot of North Melbourne people have had, but I know they've had meetings together, I know they've had meetings with North Melbourne people, they've had meetings with people connected to and with the board itself as recently as late last week," AFL.com.au's chief football correspondent Damian Barrett said.

"They are wanting to have a place on the board themselves, as far as I can read it, and also a couple of other numbers on the board, so they want a presence on the board of at least four people.

"These situations are what happens when a club gets itself into such disarray as this club is right now."

Dr Sonja Hood and David Noble enter the room for a media conference on July 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Dawson was a key part of North's administration in the 1990s under Denis Pagan, serving as chairman of the match committee and also as a director, while Trainor was the club's marketing manager for more than a decade and has strong family connections to the club.

Dawson and Trainor's dissatisfaction comes after a tumultuous period that has seen the club win just eight of its past 55 games since Rhyce Shaw was appointed senior coach ahead of the 2020 season.

Shaw lasted one season in the role before stepping down, while Noble has failed to see out his second season after just one win from 16 games in 2022, including 14 successive losses.

Barrett said the roles of both North Melbourne president Dr Sonja Hood and CEO Ben Amarfio were of concern to Dawson and Trainor's group.

"I think she is," Barrett said when asked if Dr Hood's position as president was in jeopardy.

"Mark Dawson and Francis Trainor, the way I read it, they don't want Ben Amarfio as chief executive officer and that's where this will get interesting if, indeed, they get their way and seek to have a significant input on the board.

"They've lost faith, and I think with good reason, with aspects of the club's running."

Dr Hood unequivocally backed Amarfio to continue as North Melbourne CEO during Tuesday's media conference announcing Noble's departure as senior coach.