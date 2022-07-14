Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

JUST like in the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, it's still very much anyone's game when it comes to who finishes on top of the ladder among our expert tipsters.

Josh Gabelich holds onto a one-point advantage from Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle, but Damian Barrett, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge are hot in their heels.

Damo is the only tipster this week to pick Port Adelaide in an upset over Melbourne - will it pay off?

Check out all our experts' tips below.

JOSH GABELICH

St Kilda – nine points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Essendon

Last week: 6

Total: 101

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs – nine points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 100

SARAH OLLE

St Kilda – 12 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 100

DAMIAN BARRETT

St Kilda - 33 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Richmond

Carlton

Sydney

Hawthorn

Port Adelaide

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 99

RILEY BEVERIDGE

St Kilda - 18 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Essendon

Last week: 5

Total: 99

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 99

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 14 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Essendon

Last week: 6

Total: 98

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs – 20 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 98

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - 12 points

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Carlton

Sydney

West Coast

Melbourne

Essendon

Last week: 6

Total: 97

NATHAN SCHMOOK

St Kilda – 12 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Geelong

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 96

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs – 14 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Fremantle

West Coast

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 92

MITCH ROBINSON

Western Bulldogs - 25 points

Adelaide

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Sydney

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 92

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 7-5 St Kilda

Adelaide 2-10 Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney 2-10 Brisbane

North Melbourne 0-12 Richmond

Carlton 2-10 Geelong

Fremantle 9-3 Sydney

Hawthorn 10-2 West Coast

Melbourne 11-1 Port Adelaide

Essendon 4-8 Gold Coast