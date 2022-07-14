JUST like in the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, it's still very much anyone's game when it comes to who finishes on top of the ladder among our expert tipsters.
Josh Gabelich holds onto a one-point advantage from Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle, but Damian Barrett, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge are hot in their heels.
Damo is the only tipster this week to pick Port Adelaide in an upset over Melbourne - will it pay off?
Check out all our experts' tips below.
JOSH GABELICH
St Kilda – nine points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Essendon
Last week: 6
Total: 101
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs – nine points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 100
SARAH OLLE
St Kilda – 12 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 100
DAMIAN BARRETT
St Kilda - 33 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Richmond
Carlton
Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 99
RILEY BEVERIDGE
St Kilda - 18 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Essendon
Last week: 5
Total: 99
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 99
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs - 14 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Essendon
Last week: 6
Total: 98
MICHAEL WHITING
Western Bulldogs – 20 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 98
KANE CORNES
Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Carlton
Sydney
West Coast
Melbourne
Essendon
Last week: 6
Total: 97
NATHAN SCHMOOK
St Kilda – 12 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Geelong
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 96
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs – 14 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Fremantle
West Coast
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 92
MITCH ROBINSON
Western Bulldogs - 25 points
Adelaide
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 92
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 7-5 St Kilda
Adelaide 2-10 Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney 2-10 Brisbane
North Melbourne 0-12 Richmond
Carlton 2-10 Geelong
Fremantle 9-3 Sydney
Hawthorn 10-2 West Coast
Melbourne 11-1 Port Adelaide
Essendon 4-8 Gold Coast