HE'S FULLY focused on securing the job permanently at Greater Western Sydney, but interim Giants coach Mark McVeigh says he will throw his hat in the ring for the vacant post at North Melbourne following David Noble’s departure.

The former Essendon star has remained honest about his desire to secure the Giants job long-term and will present to the GWS board in the coming weeks.

However, the 41-year-old conceded last week that should four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson be keen on the Giants vacancy, he’ll be up against it to oust the Hawthorn legend.

However, McVeigh remains set on a head coaching role in the AFL and says he will likely apply for the North Melbourne position.

"Yeh, I think I would. I've obviously got a passion to do it. There are fantastic candidates all over Australia but I’m open to anything to be quite honest. First and foremost, for me though it’s this footy club, this is where I want to be."

Mark McVeigh and Giants players ahead of their clash with West Coast in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

McVeigh was quick to express his sympathies to Noble though, who he has a history with, having been coached by him at TAC Cup level.

"It was a personal feel for me, and feeling for him. It's never nice to see that for an AFL coach and straight away you feel for his young family and what he’s going through," McVeigh said.

Of immediate concern for McVeigh is getting a response from his team against Brisbane on Saturday in Canberra, following last week's 55-point loss to Port Adelaide, arguably the Giants' worst display since he took over as interim coach.

He will be boosted by the return of gun midfielder Jacob Hopper, who hasn't played at AFL level since suffering a knee injury in the round one Sydney Derby defeat to the Swans.

The 25-year-old has featured over the last two weeks in the VFL and is ready to slot straight back into the Giants midfield.

Jacob Hopper at GWS training on July 7, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"He will. On the weekend he was fantastic. He played pretty much 100%, he had 32 possessions and he’ll come straight back into our line-up," McVeigh said.

There's encouraging news in regards to Harry Perryman as well, with the impressive utility returning to the training track today after a ribs injury that has sidelined him for a month.

"He'll maybe be a chance next week which is fantastic, but we’ve got to make sure he ticks all the boxes. It was a nasty injury, we won't put him in any danger, but he's getting closer and closer," McVeigh said.

There was no update on Phil Davis' future however, with McVeigh reiterating that the club will give the 192-game inaugural Giant time to decide whether he plays on next season or not, following another debilitating hamstring injury.

McVeigh also hinted at a tagging role for Lachie Ash on Lachie Neale following the excellent job Jye Caldwell did in quelling the Brownlow medallist’s influence in Essendon’s win over the Lions on Sunday.

And he's demanded an improved display from his side following the poor showing in South Australia on Saturday night.

"We need to respond straight away. If you're fully invested in our club, if you're emotionally invested then you get to work. We need to make sure we turn it around very quickly."