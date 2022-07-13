Paddy McCartin spoils the ball during the R16 clash between Sydney and Essendon at the MCG on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS almost exactly 12 months ago to the day that Paddy McCartin showed a glimpse of what was to come on a sunny Sunday morning at the Whitten Oval.

In front of next to no one due to COVID-19 restrictions, McCartin made a statement in his first game back from the five-game suspension he copped for striking Aaron Black in the VFL earlier in the season.

Instead of playing in attack, the former Saint was played behind the ball, where he gathered 27 disposals, including 24 kicks, and hauled in 11 marks against Footscray before injuring his hamstring, while Logan McDonald went to work at the other end, kicking 4.3 from 14 grabs.

The decision to move from his natural habitat inside 50 to the opposite end of the ground was the brainchild of Sydney coach John Longmire, who thought McCartin could find some confidence down back following so many concussions and the Swans might unearth another option to replace Dane Rampe down the track.

Paddy McCartin talks with John Longmire at Sydney training on July 12, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Fast forward a year and Longmire's decision has proven to be a masterstroke. McCartin is still starring in defence, alongside his younger brother Tom in the ones instead of the twos.

His story has been well told by now. Eight concussions ended his time at St Kilda. Sydney signed him via the pre-season supplemental selection period at the end of January and picked him to face Greater Western Sydney in round one, ending a 1352-day wait between his 35th and 36th games.

Now 17 rounds into 2022, the 2014 NAB AFL Draft No.1 pick has compiled a season to date that should see his name debated when the Therabody AFL All-Australian selectors meet next month to pick the 40-man squad.

Paddy McCartin hauls in a mark during the round eight clash between Sydney and Gold Coast at the SCG on May 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

James Sicily has produced a stunning return after 18 months out of the game and has all but been measured up for his first All-Australian blazer.

Steven May, Tom Stewart and Jacob Weitering all looked like locks at the midway point of the season before missing several weeks due to concussion, suspension – club-imposed and Tribunal-enforced – and shoulder surgery, but still have compelling cases with six rounds to play.

Alex Pearce, Sam Collins, Sam Taylor and Cal Wilkie are all around the mark after career-best campaigns.

When you consider that the numbers support what your eyes see every weekend, McCartin continues to mount a case for a squad berth, at the very least.

He is ranked No.1 in the AFL for intercept marks (57) and No.5 for intercept possessions (121) and has an elite kicking efficiency rate of 82.5 per cent across the 15 games he has played in his comeback season.

He doesn't win as many one-on-one contests as 2021 All-Australian duo May and Stewart, but his numbers are almost identical to Weitering and better than Sicily.

McCartin May Sicily Stewart Weitering AFL Player Ratings 9.4 10.6 14.6 13.9 10.3 Intercept Marks 3.8 2.7 2.9 3.0 1.9 Intercept Possessions 8.1 6.5 8.9 9.2 6.1 Spoils 4.6 5.3 6.9 4.2 7.3 Rebound 50s 3.5 8.2 8.8 6.5 4.5 1 on 1 Contest Loss % 16.2 6.5 23.9 19.0 29.4 1 on 1 Contest Win % 37.8 45.7 32.4 52.4 38.2



McCartin doesn't need the recognition, but it would be a tremendous reward for someone who chose not to give up when many thought he was mad to continue.

The Swans are working on a new deal now that should see him remain at the SCG for some time to come.

And it all started this time last year in front of almost no one, in between lockdowns, at the Whitten Oval. That was the last time McCartin played for the Swans' reserves.