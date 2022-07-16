Scott Pendlebury celebrates a goal during the round 18 match between Adelaide and Collingwood at the Adelaide Oval on July 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has come from behind to celebrate Scott Pendlebury's 350th game in style and extend its winning streak to eight games with a thrilling five-point victory over Adelaide on Saturday afternoon.

Nick Daicos reiterated his Rising Star favouritism with three goals, including two crucial goals in the last quarter, along with a career-high 40 disposals to help the Pies home, winning 14.7 (91) to 13.8 (86) at a wet and windy Adelaide Oval.

Collingwood trailed by 16 points late in the third quarter but rallied with the next four goals before edging a see-sawing final term thriller.

Jamie Elliott looked to have kicked the sealer when he put the Pies ahead by 16 points with seven minutes to go, but Adelaide hit back with two goals in a minute from Lachlan Murphy and Taylor Walker to ensure a tense final five minutes.

But the Magpies grimly held on for an emotion-charged victory in Pendlebury's milestone game, keeping alive their top-four hopes and moving into fifth spot with a 12-5 record.

Pendlebury had 28 disposals with a goal, but the Pies had plenty of contributors led by Daicos who had a game-high 749 metres gained from his 25 kicks and 15 handballs.

A wounded Brody Mihocek and debutant Ash Johnson both kicked two goals, while second-gamer Josh Carmichael was excellent with 24 touches.

Scott Pendlebury is chaired off by Steele Sidebottom and Jeremy Howe for his 350th game after Collingwood's round match against Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on July 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Rory Laird was Adelaide's best with an AFL-record 20 tackles along with 31 disposals.

Veteran forward Walker gave everything, finishing with five majors, and small forward Lachlan Murphy booted three on his recall.

Laird's tackle record highlighted the intensity of the contest, with a remarkable game tackle count of 127-108 in favour of the Pies.

The Pies edged the inside 50s 61-49 and were value for the win, despite the narrow margin, which was their fourth win in a row by under two goals.

Adelaide had jumped the Pies with the first three goals of the game, opening up a 20-point buffer, before the visitors responded with the next four started by Daicos with a running goal from just inside 50.

The lead changes were frequent in the second with both sides trading goals including a spectacular Darcy Cameron mid-air soccer.

The Crows kicked the final three goals of the first half and added another early in the third from Murphy to open up a 16-point lead before the divisive Jack Ginnivan halted their run.

The visitors trailed by three points at the final change after goals from Pendlebury and Carmichael late in the third, and Daicos underlined his quality by kicking the first two of the fourth, before the Pies clung on for a key victory.

Milestone man's big moment

Playing in his 350th game, Pies captain Scott Pendlebury had a moment to remember when he kicked truly late in the third term. Teammates flocked from everywhere to mob the club stalwart after he cruised inside 50m in trademark loping style, before slotting from straight in front. The goal was actually Pendlebury's first of the 2022 season and more importantly closed Collingwood within one straight kick ahead of the final change.

Umps put whistle away on Ginnivan

Jack Ginnivan was the centre of attention yet again, with the Adelaide Oval crowd jeering him throughout while the umpires didn't afford him any favours either when he tried to milk free kicks in signature style. On several occasions Ginnivan attempted to draw a high tackle with no whistle forthcoming, notably when tackled by Will Hamill in front of goal in the first quarter. There were other similar incidents from Jordon Butts, Sam Berry and Laird tackles with no reward. The Pies small forward got some back, silencing the home fans with a classy third-quarter snap on the boundary.

Jack Ginnivan celebrates a goal in round 18 match between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval on July 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Crows pair hunt tackle record

It was a tackle fest in wet and slippery conditions, with both sides racking up 69 tackles in the first term and a remarkable 235 for the game. Adelaide pair Sam Berry and Rory Laird were both on track for North Melbourne's Jack Ziebell's AFL record of 19 tackles in a match – from round three 2016 against Melbourne – with 12 and 11 tackles respectively at half-time. Laird claimed the record with 20, while the hard-nosed Berry ended up with 17.

Adelaide's Rory Laird tackles Collingwood's Patrick Lipinski in the round 18 match at the Adelaide Oval on July 16, 202. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE 3.2 7.6 10.8 13.8 (86)

COLLINGWOOD 4.1 6.3 10.5 14.7 (91)

GOALS

Adelaide: Walker 5, Murphy 3, Fogarty 2, Thilthorpe, McAdam, Hinge

Collingwood: N.Daicos 3, Mihocek 2, Johnson 2, Sidebottom, Cameron, McCreery, Ginnivan, Pendlebury, Carmichael, Elliott

BEST

Adelaide: Laird, Walker, Dawson, Berry, Thilthorpe, Murphy

Collingwood: N.Daicos, Pendlebury, Maynard, Carmichael, Cameron, Lipinski

INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

Collingwood: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: James Rowe (unused)

Collingwood: Oliver Henry (unused)