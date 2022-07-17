Will Hayes kicks the ball during Carlton's clash against Geelong in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 18 Saturday games has been completed. Three charges were laid and there was one incident that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Beau McCreery, Collingwood, has been charged with Striking Patrick Parnell, Adelaide Crows, during the first quarter of the Round 18 match between the Adelaide Crows and Collingwood played at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, 16 July 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Beau McCreery chases Will Hamill during Collingwood's meeting with Adelaide in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Hayes, Carlton, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Sam Menegola, Geelong Cats, during the first quarter of the Round 18 match between Carlton and the Geelong Cats played at the MCG on Saturday, 16 July 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a two-match suspension with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, High Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a two-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a two-match sanction with an early plea.

Will Hayes kicks the ball during Carlton's clash with Geelong in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jeremy Cameron, Geelong Cats, has been charged with Careless Contact with an Umpire (Umpire Stephens) during the fourth quarter of the Round 18 match between Carlton and the Geelong Cats played at the MCG on Saturday, 16 July 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact with an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Incident explained:

The match day report laid against Richmond's Toby Nankervis for contact against North Melbourne's Flynn Perez from the first quarter of Saturday's match between North Melbourne and Richmond was assessed. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Nankervis' actions did not constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.