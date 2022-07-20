GOLD Coast has genuine belief it can spring an upset against Brisbane on Saturday night and keep its finals hopes alive, says coach Stuart Dew.

In what Dew agrees is the biggest QClash in his time in charge, the Suns would have to arrest a seven-game losing streak against the Lions, as well as rebound from arguably their worst performance of the season against Essendon last Sunday.

Dew said rather than wallow in the performance they put out against the Bombers, they had eyes firmly fixed on the coming fixture.

It's a philosophy that has served Gold Coast well in 2022.

"At different times this year when we've been challenged, we've been able to respond," Dew said.

Noah Anderson celebrates kicking the winning goal for Gold Coast against Richmond in R17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think GWS (round three) was a game that springs to mind, but then we rebounded against Carlton.

"At two and five and staring at Sydney and Freo we just got back to our brand and what we want to play, and I think that's been our focus.

"It's a big challenge to go up to the Gabba and respond against this footy club, but we need to and that's where we're putting our energy."

Dew hinted the Suns would likely recall Jy Farrar to help its defensive unit, with the speedy backman playing two VFL matches after suffering from COVID.

He said despite a 52-point loss to the Lions earlier in the season, the Suns could take some heart from that performance, winning the inside 50 count, clearances, and having just two less scoring shots.

Dew said genuine belief was there.

"I think the way we went about the game early in the year shows that," he said.

"We didn't wait, we tried to take the game on and got punished on turnover.

"We were keen to take on that forward movement and not wilt under the pressure … they definitely made us pay, they're pretty potent up forward.

"They're clearly heading towards top four and we want to stay in the hunt.

"There's a fair bit on this one and we want to play a better brand of footy than we did on the weekend."