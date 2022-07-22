READY for a Friday Knock Off? Join your host, former Blue and Giant Dylan Buckley, for a relaxed chat with a new guest each week about footy, life and everything in between.

Friday afternoon is the perfect time to let go of the stress of the week, and catch up with friends for great conversations in anticipation of a couple of hard-earned days off.

Whether it's a dive into a the nitty-gritty of the footy action to come this weekend, a hot topic in the news, or just something thought-provoking that's going on in their life, the guest's conversation with Dylan will uncover something different and unexpected each Friday from 4.30pm AEST.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Representing Australia, motherhood, the power of saying no with Bianca Chatfield Dylan Buckley is joined by Bianca Chatfield to discuss representing Australia, life as a new mum, and much more

This week's guest is netball champion and sports commentator Bianca Chatfield, who played 59 games for Australia in an international career spanning 14 years.

She chats to Dyl about playing for her country, life as a new mum, and much more.

Be sure to join Dylan Buckley and his weekly guest each Friday at 4.30pm on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App, and wind down ahead of the weekend.