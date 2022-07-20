Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli in front of celebrating Melbourne players in the 2021 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE is on track to make just one unforced change from its Grand Final team ahead of Saturday night's rematch, in stark contrast to opponents Western Bulldogs.

Both sides made four changes apiece between last year's decider and this year's round one clash, but things have been far from settled for the Western Bulldogs this year.

Last week's win over St Kilda saw virtually a different side take to Marvel Stadium, with 10 different players (including medi-sub Luke Cleary) rotated into the side.

CLARRY'S BACK Star Demons midfielder returns for GF rematch

Josh Bruce made a welcome return from a torn ACL, while Ryan Gardner has now locked down a key defensive role after being heartbreakingly omitted from the Grand Final team.

Josh Bruce in action for the Western Bulldogs against St Kilda in R18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Changes between the Grand Final and round 18 sides

Melbourne Western Bulldogs In Out In Out Jake Melksham Tom McDonald (ankle) Ryan Gardner Easton Wood (retired) Luke Dunstan Clayton Oliver (thumb) Jordon Sweet Stefan Martin Adam Tomlinson Harrison Petty (H&S) Ed Richards Caleb Daniel (knee) Toby Bedford Jake Bowey Riley Garcia Taylor Duryea (knee) Buku Khamis Zaine Cordy (H&S) Rhylee West Lachie Hunter (H&S) Josh Bruce Aaron Naughton (H&S) Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Josh Schache (H&S) Lachlan McNeil Roarke Smith Luke Cleary Laitham Vandermeer



In promising news for the Dogs, up to four of its Grand Final 22 are expected to be available after a stint in health and safety protocols, including key forward Aaron Naughton and midfielder Lachie Hunter.

Aside from a mid-season blip, things have been smooth sailing for premiers Melbourne both on the field and in the rehab group.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Clayton Oliver and Harrison Petty are expected to return against the Dogs, but premiership defender Jake Lever could be touch-and-go after hurting his shoulder against Port Adelaide.

Interestingly, the Bulldogs have had one more player than Melbourne feature in all 17 matches this season, but the Dees have used a competition-low 33 players compared to the Dogs' 39.

Angus Brayshaw celebrates a goal during round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Played every game this year