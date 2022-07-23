MELBOURNE premiership defender Jake Lever has failed in his bid to be declared fit for Saturday night's Grand Final rematch against the Western Bulldogs.

Lever injured his shoulder against Port Adelaide last week, and was given every chance to prove his fitness but will be replaced by Adam Tomlinson in the 22.

The Bulldogs are unchanged, with Robbie McComb named sub, while Toby Bedford will once again fill the role of Melbourne's medi-sub.

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

Melbourne: Jake Lever replaced in selected side by Adam Tomlinson

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Robbie McComb

Melbourne: Toby Bedford

Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 7.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Brisbane: Darcy Fort

Gold Coast: Oleg Markov

Port Adelaide v Geelong at the Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Port Adelaide: Riley Bonner

Geelong: Shannon Neale

North Melbourne v Hawthorn at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Nick Larkey (heel) replaced in selected side by Aaron Hall

MEDICAL SUBS

North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro

Hawthorn: Tom Phillips

Sydney v Adelaide at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Sydney: Sam Wicks

Adelaide: Brayden Cook

