MELBOURNE premiership defender Jake Lever has failed in his bid to be declared fit for Saturday night's Grand Final rematch against the Western Bulldogs.
Lever injured his shoulder against Port Adelaide last week, and was given every chance to prove his fitness but will be replaced by Adam Tomlinson in the 22.
The Bulldogs are unchanged, with Robbie McComb named sub, while Toby Bedford will once again fill the role of Melbourne's medi-sub.
Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
LATE CHANGE
Melbourne: Jake Lever replaced in selected side by Adam Tomlinson
MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Robbie McComb
Melbourne: Toby Bedford
Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 7.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Brisbane: Darcy Fort
Gold Coast: Oleg Markov
Port Adelaide v Geelong at the Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Port Adelaide: Riley Bonner
Geelong: Shannon Neale
North Melbourne v Hawthorn at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
North Melbourne: Nick Larkey (heel) replaced in selected side by Aaron Hall
MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro
Hawthorn: Tom Phillips
Sydney v Adelaide at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Sam Wicks
Adelaide: Brayden Cook
