BRISBANE has been fined $1000 after an investigation found its VFL team had 19 players on the field during the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over Greater Western Sydney.

The Lions will retain the four premiership points.

The AFL investigation, which included reviewing the relevant match footage, found the Lions had a 19th player on the field from 5:54 into the final quarter until just over 10 minutes into the term.

The Lions were subsequently deducted the nine points they added from the commencement of the quarter up to the point the 19th player exited the field.

Accordingly, their score went from 10.16 (76) back to 9.13 (67), up against the Giants' 8.10 (58).

The Brisbane players who kicked the one goal and three behinds during the relevant period will not be credited with those scores in the official VFL statistics.

Brisbane retained the premiership points to stay in third place and both clubs' percentages have been adjusted accordingly.