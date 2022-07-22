RICHMOND coach Damien Hardwick believes games all tied up at the final siren should continue "until the next team scores", while Fremantle will await scan results after Nat Fyfe was subbed out of Friday night's drawn match between the Tigers and Dockers.

In a season-shaping contest for both teams, neither side was able to be separated at the final siren, with Richmond squandering two opportunities to win the game at Marvel Stadium.

Noah Balta and Noah Cumberland had chances to win the game for Richmond, but were unable to kick an all-important score which would've given Hardwick's side a much-needed four points.

With just under two minutes to go, Balta had his shot smothered by Michael Frederick after he was called to play on, before Cumberland also had a chance to win the game but opted to play on as the siren sounded.

Post-game, Hardwick weighed in on whether he would prefer to play extra time in a home-and-away setting, believing the game should continue until there is a definitive winner.

"I think, to me, keep going until the next team scores," Hardwick said.

"Both sides have these ridiculous signs that we hold up with 30 seconds and ten seconds, and maybe it's just the next score.

"Look at today's game. That would have been interesting to see that (next score wins) but who knows."

Hardwick's Fremantle counterpart Justin Longmuir said he doesn't have an opinion on whether a period of extra time should be implemented.

"Play what the rules are," Longmuir said.

"Let the people in higher up places determine the rules and we will just play to them I suppose."

Richmond has now been part of the last two games to finish in a draw, with the most recent prior to Friday evening's contest coming in Round 23 last season against Hawthorn.

Fremantle, on the other hand, hadn't played in a draw since round eight, 2013 against Sydney at the SCG.

Hardwick refused to blame the missed opportunities in the final two minutes, instead rueing a number of errors at both ends of the field which he believed cost them in key moments.

"The last sixty seconds, you can look at individually but the reality is, Noah (Cumberland) gave himself a chance to win the game. The clock expired but he put himself in the right position," Hardwick said.

"Like last week, [we] learn from it. It's a challenging one to set up. We had ample opportunities, we had two shots effectively to try and win the game and got zero points for them.

"He's (Cumberland) disappointed, like any kid would be but the fact of the matter is it's a part of the whole equation. There's a number of things we didn't do that well tonight and there's a number of things we did.

"But we can sit there and look at the last play but we made some errors offensively and defensively which cost us goals the other way."

Hardwick expects the Tigers to regain Tom Lynch after two weeks out with a hamstring injury, but said they'll know the full extent of Dustin Martin's hamstring setback when he goes in for scans on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Dockers are sweating on the fitness of star midfielder Nat Fyfe who was subbed out in the third term with a hamstring injury.

Fyfe was playing only his sixth match of the season, having returned from a shoulder injury that rubbed him out for the first-half of the season.

Longmuir said the two-time Brownlow medallist will have scans to determine the severity of the blow but was hopeful it's only a "little setback".

"He's a pro, he had a smile on his face [after the game]. He got around his teammates," Longmuir said.

"This is a road bump... We've gotten over his big injuries and sometimes when you're trying to come back and be really committed you can have little setbacks and that's all this is."

Nat Fyfe is seen with ice on his hamstring during round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Longmuir was pleased how his side battled back in the final quarter but lamented the Dockers' inability to put their chances away.

"It's a hard to sum up a draw," Longmuir said.

"I thought that last quarter, in particular, we dominated the first three quarters of the quarter. I think the story of the night probably for both teams was just that finish inside forward 50.

"No one was able to make the most of their opportunities and it showed on the scoreboard."