Jack Gunston celebrates a goal during the R19 clash between Hawthorn and North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena on July 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A BLISTERING start and five goals from an inspired Jack Gunston has propelled Hawthorn to a 46-point victory over battler North Melbourne.

The Hawks slotted eight unanswered goals in the first quarter at Hobart's Blundstone Arena on Saturday, with the Kangaroos failing to back up last round's upset over Richmond under caretaker coach Leigh Adams.

Playing his first match following two weeks off after the sudden death of his father, three-time premiership winner Gunston was a shining light in the 19.7 (121) to 11.9 (75) result.

The 30-year-old fittingly opened the scoring and pointed to the heavens to pay tribute to his father Ray, who was a former executive at the AFL.

Gunston's best came in the fourth quarter from a set shot from the boundary line, as the Hawks registered their third win on the trot.

Busy Hawthorn midfielder Jai Newcombe picked up two goals, 30 disposals and nine clearances.

North Melbourne, which parted ways with coach David Noble less than a fortnight ago, was dealt a late blow when key forward Nick Larkey was ruled out with a heel problem.

Larkey had been under an injury cloud after being subbed out in the drought-breaking win over Richmond but made the trip south to Hobart.

His replacement Aaron Hall picked up an equal team-high 30 disposals.

Tempers flared in the fourth quarter when several Hawthorn players objected to North Melbourne's Jy Simpkin flinging one of their teammates to the ground.

Hawthorn racked up a 49-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Kangaroos clawed back some momentum by winning the second term with two goals to the Hawks' single major.

However, the Hawks got rolling again in the third, with Gunston contributing two goals.

North Melbourne fans had something to cheer about when 20-year-old Phoenix Spicer kicked his maiden goal in the third quarter.

Skipper Jack Ziebell booted three in front of a crowd of 9713.

The Kangaroos remain anchored to the foot of the ladder with two wins for the season and next meet Essendon, while Hawthorn plays top-eight hopeful St Kilda.

Gunston's touching tribute to late father

It was a welcome return to the park for Hawthorn sharpshooter Jack Gunston, who played a critical role in his team's big win in Tassie. The 30-year-old finished the day with five goals and four behinds from 17 disposals and seven marks in a best-on-ground performance. Gunston kicked the first goal of the game and fittingly paid a heartfelt tribute to his dad Ray, who passed away suddenly earlier this month, by kissing his armband and pointing skyward.

Phoenix rises to the occasion

It was largely a day to forget for the Kangaroos but there was a moment of joy for the battling side when Phoenix Spicer booted his first AFL goal in his second senior game. Taken with pick No.42 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, the 20-year-old got his name on the scoresheet with a composed set shot early in the third term, and as is customary, was mobbed by teammates.

Phoenix Spicer celebrates his first AFL goal during the round 19 clash between North Melbourne and Hawthorn on July 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH MELBOURNE 0.3 2.5 4.8 11.9 (75)

HAWTHORN 8.1 9.4 14.5 19.7 (121)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Ziebell 3, Davies-Uniacke 2, Horne-Francis, Taylor, Spicer, Powell, , Stephenson, Zurhaar

Hawthorn: Gunston 5, Reeves 2, Newcombe 2, Morrison 2, Breust 2, O'Meara 2, Impey, Lewis, Maginness, Mitchell

BEST

North Melbourne: Davies-Uniacke, Hall, McKay, Ziebell, Scott, Anderson

Hawthorn: Gunston, Newcombe, Mitchell, Hardwick, O'Meara, Scrimshaw, Moore

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Hawthorn: Nil

LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Nick Larkey (heel) replaced in selected side by Aaron Hall

Hawthorn: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro

Hawthorn: Tom Phillips