Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins celebrate a Geelong goal against Port Adelaide in R19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide brought the intent but couldn’t sustain it long enough to beat ladder-leader Geelong in a strong contender for game of the year at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

The Power attacked every contest fiercely throughout and had their chances, however the Cats relished the opportunity to prove their bona fides on the way to a nailbiting 16.10 (106) to 14. 10 (94) win.

POWER v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Port came out hard in the opening term and was leading until just before the first break, but the second quarter was all Geelong’s and the Cats took a 34-point lead into half-time.

Then it was the home team’s turn to grab the momentum, aided by Charlie Dixon’s determination to drag his side back into the contest.

It was fitting that Dixon tied up the scores with a goal late in the quarter and then set up Travis Boak to take the lead before the final break.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Jumping Georgiades takes massive MOTY contender Mitch Georgiades takes this absolute screamer to put himself in contention for Four'N Twenty AFL Mark of the Year

The final term was a see-sawing battle, as an already magnificent match lifted to another level, and it all came down to two late Tom Hawkins goals to seal the result.

More to come

PORT ADELAIDE 4.3 5.5 13.7 14.10 (94)

GEELONG 5.1 11.3 12.6 16.10 (106)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Georgiades 3, Dixon 2, Marshall 2, Powell-Pepper 2, Amon, Boak, Farrell, Grey, McEntee

Geelong: Hawkins 4, Cameron 3, Rohan 2, Stengle 2, Close, Dangerfield, Holmes, Miers, Smith