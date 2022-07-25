Touk Miller handballs during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TOUK Miller cut into Clayton Oliver's lead atop the AFL Coaches Association champion player of the year award.

Miller and Lachie Neale polled eight votes each – as did Brandon Starcevich for keeping Izak Rankine quiet – as Brisbane overpowered Gold Coast by 17 points in the QClash on Saturday night.

Oliver has seen his lead at the top cut to six, ahead of Miller (80), Neale (78) and Melbourne teammate Christian Petracca (75).

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND LEADERBOARD

The Demons suffered a 10-point loss to the Western Bulldogs as Oliver polled two votes.

Marcus Bontempelli took home eight votes, as did Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, who kicked five goals in a breakout game.

There were five 10-vote games, with Hayden Young, Jack Gunston, Tom Papley, Tom Atkins and Jack Steele taking maximum votes.

Richmond v Fremantle

10 Hayden Young (FRE)

4 Brennan Cox (FRE)

4 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)

4 Robbie Tarrant (RICH)

3 Dion Prestia (RICH)

3 Caleb Serong (FRE)

1 Dylan Grimes (RICH)

1 Jordan Clark (FRE)

North Melbourne v Hawthorn

10 Jack Gunston (HAW)

8 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

3 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

3 Tom Mitchell (HAW)

2 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

2 Finn Maginness (HAW)

1 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)

1 Ned Reeves (HAW)

Sydney v Adelaide

10 Tom Papley (SYD)

8 Rory Laird (ADEL)

6 Nick Blakey (SYD)

2 James Rowbottom (SYD)

2 Will Hayward (SYD)

1 Callum Mills (SYD)

1 Sam Berry (ADEL)

Port Adelaide v Geelong

10 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

7 Charlie Dixon (PORT)

5 Brad Close (GEEL)

3 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

2 Sam Powell-Pepper (PORT)

2 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)

1 Gary Rohan (GEEL)

Brisbane v Gold Coast

8 Touk Miller (GCFC)

8 Lachie Neale (BL)

8 Brandon Starcevich (BL)

3 Charlie Cameron (BL)

2 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

1 Levi Casboult (GCFC)

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne

8 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)

8 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

5 Steven May (MELB)

4 Adam Treloar (WB)

2 Ryan Gardner (WB)

2 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

1 Ed Richards (WB)

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney

8 Adam Saad (CARL)

6 Sam Walsh (CARL)

6 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

4 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

3 Harry McKay (CARL)

2 Toby Greene (GWS)

1 Harry Himmelberg (GWS)

Collingwood v Essendon

9 Zach Merrett (ESS)

9 Sam Draper (ESS)

3 Jamie Elliott (COLL)

3 Jack Crisp (COLL)

2 Dylan Shiel (ESS)

2 Josh Daicos (COLL)

1 Taylor Adams (COLL)

1 Peter Wright (ESS)

West Coast v St Kilda

10 Jack Steele (STK)

7 Tom Barrass (WCE)

4 Dan Butler (STK)

4 Brad Crouch (STK)

3 Jack Sinclair (STK)

2 Marcus Windhager (STK)

LEADERBOARD

86 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

80 Touk Miller (GCFC)

78 Lachie Neale (BL)

75 Christian Petracca (MELB)

72 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

71 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

68 Connor Rozee (PORT)

67 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

56 Callum Mills (SYD)

54 Sam Walsh (CARL)

53 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

50 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

48 James Sicily (HAW)

48 Chad Warner (SYD)

46 Peter Wright (ESS)

45 Jack Crisp (COLL)

45 Jack Sinclair vSTK)

44 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

43 Bailey Smith (WB)