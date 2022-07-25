The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

TARGETTING the players who you think will score the most points over the next four weeks is key for coaches aiming for success in their Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic league finals.

In many cases, injuries permitting, coaches have luxury trades to make. They can prioritise getting the poorest performers off their field for the players who have been the best this year, but more importantly, the best for the last month of the home-and-away season.

Roy has named the players he expects to be the must-haves for the run home.

Sam Docherty, Jack Sinclair and Jordan Dawson lead the defenders, while Rory Laird is the unanimous selection as the top midfielder alongside Jack Steele who was the highest scorer of round 19.

Demons ruckman Max Gawn returns to the list while a trio of Bulldogs lead the way for the forwards.

The Traders chat through key trade targets ahead of the first week of Fantasy finals on the latest episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

In this week's episode...

2:00 - The boys think Warnie can win a hat.

5:10 - Darcy Cameron dropped a score of 34.

8:00 - Teams ranked at No. 1 and 2 in the race to the Toyota Hilux had massive scores in round 19 ranking them 26th and 28th for the week.

10:00 - There is a watch on Adam Treloar this week after being subbed out with a calf issue.

11:40 - Aaron Hall was a late in and scored well. Could he be an option?

17:00 - Finals start this week for leagues running with a final eight structure.

20:45 - Could you pick Braydon Preuss as a ruck option for the run home?

22:35 - Roy discusses his best 22 players to have for the last month of the Fantasy season.

27:45 - Max Gawn has rocketed in as the No.1 ruck following his 133.

30:40 - Early most traded players when the game opened and the initial moves the boys are making.

39:50 - Should we consider moving on Jack Crisp and Jayden Short?

43:40 - Which Hawk goes first? James Sicily or Tom Mitchell.

49:10 - Tim Taranto or Rowan Marshall?

