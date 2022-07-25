Brisbane players look dejected after losing to Melbourne in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LAST time Brisbane won at the MCG vice-captain Harris Andrews had not yet been drafted.

Since that 67-point rout of Collingwood in round 21, 2014, the Lions have lost 10 straight times at the home of the Grand Final.

Andrews has played in nine of those losses in his 153 career games. It's quite a baren stretch.

While Brisbane's record in isolation makes for miserable reading, there is a little context that needs exploring before it attempts to break the hoodoo on Sunday afternoon against Richmond.

Harris Andrews kicks the ball during Brisbane's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions are not the only club to have an aversion to playing at a particular venue, and in fact, their losing streak at the 'G is not even the longest the club currently holds.

Four clubs are on active losing streaks of 10 games or more at Geelong's GMHBA Stadium fortress: Brisbane (13), Adelaide (12), St Kilda (10) and the Western Bulldogs (10).

The Dogs, like Brisbane, get a chance to re-write history this weekend when they travel to the Cats' home on Saturday night.

Although it's not essential for Brisbane to topple the Tigers on Sunday if it wants to win a premiership, it would do a great deal for the belief of a collection of players that have had scant success there.

Captain Dayne Zorko, Dan McStay and Darcy Gardiner all played in the 2014 triumph, Daniel Rich has won there, and another nine players – of the 23 that beat Gold Coast on Saturday night – have enjoyed victory on the ground in other jumpers.

Tom Rockliff leads Brisbane off the field after his 100th match, a win over Collingwood in round 21, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions have had precious few opportunities to break the streak.

Although the round 15 hiding from Melbourne is recently in the rearview mirror, that was the first time Brisbane had played at the MCG in well over two years.

The previous occasion was the opening round of the 2020 season against Hawthorn, played in front of no spectators, at a time when the season would be postponed while they played the game out.

Previous to that was a meritorious 27-point loss in front of nearly 77,000 spectators in the final home and away match of 2019 against eventual premier Richmond.

Brisbane takes on Richmond at the MCG in round 23, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

All up, since the Lions became a team that challenged for finals that season, they've played there just four times.

A win on Sunday would not only put a huge dent in Richmond's finals aspirations, it would tick off the second last hoodoo that Chris Fagan has made a chore of wiping away since he became coach in 2017.

Could it be 10th time lucky for Andrews?