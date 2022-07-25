MUCH-hyped Western Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has picked up the round 19 NAB AFL Rising Star nomination after his blistering performance against Melbourne on Saturday night.
It was a coming of age game for the 195cm key forward as he spearheaded the Dogs to the pulsating win that kept their final dreams alive.
Ugle-Hagan booted five goals, including three in the last quarter and an epic sealer in the dying seconds, in a breakout game for the former No.1 pick.
Saturday night's performance against the reigning premier was easily the best in Ugle-Hagan's 17-game career, displaying a level of athleticism and attack on the ball that were key components of his game as a draftee.
As well as booting a career-high five goals, Ugle-Hagan finished with 10 disposals, six marks, five score involvements and five inside 50s.
A Next Generation Academy product, Ugle-Hagan was taken by the Bulldogs at pick No.1 in 2020 - their first No.1 pick since Adam Cooney in 2003.
He played five games in his debut campaign last year before leaving no stone unturned in a big pre-season, training extensively with skipper Marcus Bontempelli in an effort to take his game up a level in his second year.
Ugle-Hagan put pen to paper on a contract extension last year, keeping him at the Kennel until at least 2024.