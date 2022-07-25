FREMANTLE jet Andrew Brayshaw is opening up a lead in AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor.

With just four matches remaining, Brayshaw has surged four votes clear of a chasing pack that is headed by Demons midfielder Clayton Oliver, Suns skipper Touk Miller and Lions star Lachie Neale.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race?

It will make the Dockers youngster hard to catch in the final month of the campaign, with the Predictor currently tipping Brayshaw to poll in 12 of 18 games so far and receive maximum votes in six matches.

Oliver, Miller and Neale are the only players within two games of Brayshaw heading into the season's final four games, with the top seven forming a nice breakaway group from the remaining contenders.

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps and his midfield sidekick Sam Walsh, as well as Melbourne superstar Christian Petracca, round out that chasing pack and have all so far been tipped to poll 20 votes each.

Oliver (86 votes) currently leads the AFL Coaches' Association Player of the Year voting ahead of both Miller (80) and Neale (78). Brayshaw is now in fifth place, 14 votes behind the leader.

AFL.com.au BROWNLOW PREDICTOR

28 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

24 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

23 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)

23 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

20 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

20 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

20 Sam Walsh (Carlton)

SPORTSBET BROWNLOW ODDS

$3.50 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

$3.75 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

$5 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

$8 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

$10 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

$12 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)

$13 Sam Walsh (Carlton)