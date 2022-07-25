Rhys Stanley of Geelong and Jeremy Finlayson of Port Adelaide compete in R19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG ruckman Rhys Stanley is set to miss at least the next fortnight after suffering a knee injury in Saturday night's win over Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval.

The 31-year-old was subbed out of the game early in the third quarter after making a dominant start to the game with 16 hitouts, 12 disposals and eight clearances – the most of any player on the ground at the final siren.

Scans on Monday revealed Stanley has suffered minor cartilage damage and bone bruising in a better result than first feared by the club.

Geelong's Rhys Stanley and Port Adelaide's Charlie Dixon chat after the round 19 match at Adelaide Oval on July 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au understands Stanley is also expected to miss the next two games - against the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda - and may even miss up to a month.

Geelong recruit Jonathon Ceglar could play his first game for the club since moving from Hawthorn during last year's trade period.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

The 204cm ruckman has endured a frustrating start to life at Kardinia Park due to knee surgery in January and foot surgery in April, which sidelined him for four months.

But after making a successful return in the VFL a few weeks ago, the 31-year-old has now got two games under his belt and could be picked to face Bulldogs star Tim English on Saturday night.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R16: Jonathon Ceglar highlights Enjoy Jonathon Ceglar's standout VFL performance for the Cats

Two-time Carji Greeves Medallist Mark Blicavs has spent more time in the ruck this season than in more recent years, producing a season that should have him firmly in the sights of Therabody AFL All-Australian selectors.

Chris Scott also has Esava Ratugolea as an option to combat English and the Western Bulldogs, as well as Shannon Neale who replaced Stanley on Saturday.

Esava Ratugolea in action during the R3 clash between Geelong and Collingwood on April 2, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Ratugolea hasn't played a senior game since the Cats beat Collingwood in round three, but after playing five consecutive games in the reserves, he is another option the club could consider in the coming weeks.

Geelong is a game clear on top of the ladder with a month to play in the home and away season, winning nine on the trot to surge to premiership favouritism.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

Geelong will play Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night.