THE AFL is investigating an incident in which Richmond coach Damien Hardwick was involved in an exchange of words with Williamstown players during a heated VFL clash on Saturday.
Hardwick allegedly called Seagulls players "weak f***ing pricks" at quarter time in the contest at Punt Road Oval.
The blow-up followed an on-field incident, with footage showing Williamstown player Darby Henderson being pushed into the fence by Richmond's Rhyan Mansell.
Henderson retaliated, appearing to strike Mansell with an elbow to the back from behind, knocking the AFL-listed Tiger to the ground.
The contact left Mansell clutching at his back and a melee ensued before he took his free kick.
Hardwick, who was watching from the sidelines, got involved at the break in play.
"We are seeking some further information from Richmond in relation to an exchange between their senior coach and a Williamstown player during Saturday's VFL match," an AFL spokesperson confirmed in a statement on Monday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, Richmond believed the matter would be taken no further.
"The club acknowledges there was an exchange of words following an incident in the first quarter which led to a Williamstown player being reported for rough conduct," the Tigers said in a statement.
"As far as the club is concerned, that is the end of the matter."
The incident occurred less than 24 hours after Richmond's finals hopes took a hit in the bizarre draw with Fremantle on Friday night.
The Tigers sit 10th, with just one win in the last five rounds, and face Brisbane at the MCG this Sunday afternoon.