ST KILDA small forward Dan Butler has signed a two-year contract extension after booting a personal-best five goals against West Coast in Perth on Sunday.

Butler helped keep the Saints' finals chances alive at Optus Stadium, producing his best performance since his first season at the club when he finished runner-up in the 2020 Trevor Barker Award after being named in the Therabody AFL All-Australian squad.

AFL.com.au can reveal the 26-year-old has finalised a new deal in recent days that will see him remain at RSEA Park until at least the end of 2024.

Butler's finest service yet with career-high five Dan Butler plays an integral role in his side's hard-fought win with an awesome five-goal haul

Butler informed teammates of his extension in a meeting at the club on Tuesday ahead of the Saints' first training session since beating the Eagles by 28 points.

After playing 45 games for Richmond, including the 2017 premiership win over Adelaide, Butler has now played 56 games for St Kilda since being traded in exchange for pick No.56.

With St Kilda facing an uphill battle to remain in the hunt for September, Butler reminded the competition how deadly he can be around goals on the weekend, helping the Saints remain level on points with the Western Bulldogs, who occupy eighth spot with a month to play.

St Kilda will now need to finalise an extension for Josh Battle and make a decision on veteran ruckman Paddy Ryder, who is facing a race against the clock to be fit in time to play again this season after straining his calf in the round 18 loss to the Dogs.

The Saints face Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on Saturday in another must-win game for Brett Ratten's side.