Jack Lukosius kicks the ball during Gold Coast's clash with Brisbane in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Lukosius was back in his natural habitat at the weekend, and the smooth-moving Gold Coast utility did enough to suggest playing forward is where he should stay.

In just his third match back from an eight-week layoff with a knee injury, Lukosius kicked one goal from 11 disposals against Brisbane, but his impact went well beyond the numbers.

The former No.2 draft pick directly set-up two goals – one with a delightfully weighted pass back across his body to Mabior Chol and the other a freakish kick to David Swallow while one knee was planted on the ground (we'll get back to that).

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lukosius' golden boot against the Lions Check out Jack Lukosius' sweet set-shots and creativity by foot against the Lions

Luksoius was drafted at the end of 2018 as a forward, but with his effortless, penetrating right foot, coach Stuart Dew positioned him as a rebounding defender for much of the early part of his career.

However, entering 2022, Dew and the Suns decided to put the fourth-year South Australian back into the forward line as his strength and running power had both improved.

Prior to his knee injury in round eight, Lukosius played forward, but upon return had to settle as a defender again while Gold Coast tinkered with its injury-depleted backline.

Against the Lions though, he was forward again, at times engaging Harris Andrews so he couldn't intercept mark, and other times given license to roam and create, as shown by seven score involvements.

Jack Lukosius kicks a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Sydney in round eight, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"I loved it," Lukosius told AFL.com.au.

"I played with lots of freedom. I'm keen to finish the season there … and bounce into next year.

"I'm learning the mixture of getting a taller matchup when I'm deep and bringing them up the ground and getting high, with finding ways to impact the game and being damaging for the team."

Lukosius recently inked a four-year contract extension that ties him to the Suns until the end of 2026 and said pushing Brisbane for three-and-a-half quarters was a sign of their development.

"We learnt we're bloody getting there," he said.

Jack Lukosius tackles Jarrod Berry during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We had to make a statement physically. They've been a top four team the last three years and we've been down the bottom so they've had our measure, but the gap's closing, and the bullying or whatever it was is in the past … our footy will do the talking from now on in."

As for that audacious kick to Swallow?

"I don't know, it just came naturally," he laughed.

"I didn't think too much to be honest.

"Probably sitting on the couch kicking to Rowelly (housemate Matt Rowell) on the couch I've probably done it a little bit, nothing pre-planned, it just happened.

"I thought my defender was going to be a lot closer to me, then I looked up and a had a bit of time and saw Dave and backed myself to hit him."