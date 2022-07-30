Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: Ben Davis
Carlton: Jack Silvagni
CROWS v BLUES Follow it LIVE
Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Brandan Parfitt
Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil
CATS v DOGS Follow it LIVE
St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
St Kilda: Mitch Owens (replaces Tom Campbell in selected side)
Hawthorn: Nil
MEDICAL SUBS
St Kilda: Ryan Byrnes
Hawthorn: Emerson Jeka
SAINTS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 2.10pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Sydney: Nil
Greater Western Sydney: Stephen Coniglio replaced in selected side by Xavier O'Halloran
MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Josh P. Kennedy
Greater Western Sydney: Lachlan Keeffe
SWANS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats
Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Collingwood: Josh Carmichael
Port Adelaide: Willem Drew
MAGPIES v POWER Full match coverage and stats