Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: Ben Davis
Carlton: Jack Silvagni

CROWS v BLUES Follow it LIVE

Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Brandan Parfitt
Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil

CATS v DOGS Follow it LIVE

St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
St Kilda: Mitch Owens (replaces Tom Campbell in selected side)
Hawthorn: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS
St Kilda: Ryan Byrnes
Hawthorn: Emerson Jeka

SAINTS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 2.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Sydney: Nil
Greater Western Sydney: Stephen Coniglio replaced in selected side by Xavier O'Halloran

MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Josh P. Kennedy
Greater Western Sydney: Lachlan Keeffe

SWANS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Collingwood: Josh Carmichael
Port Adelaide: Willem Drew  

MAGPIES v POWER Full match coverage and stats