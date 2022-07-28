Izak Rankine salutes the Gold Coast crowd after kicking a goal against Collingwood in R16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast coach Stuart Dew remains confident out of contract small forward Izak Rankine will re-commit to the Suns despite it nearing the end of the season.

Following extensions from Ben King, Ben Ainsworth and Jack Lukosius earlier this year, Rankine remains the only former top-10 draft pick not signed beyond 2022 on the club's list.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a breakout season, kicking 24 goals and assisting another 16 (top-10 in the AFL) from 15 games.

"We're still confident," Dew told reporters on Thursday.

"There's always a process, things happen at different rates and different speeds.

"A number of contracts we've done have actually taken longer, so as long as the conversations are happening, that's where the confidence comes from.

"It's when it goes quiet, and it's certainly not like that, the dialogue's still there."

After an injury-interrupted start to his career, Rankine has now played 45 games in his four seasons, reportedly garnering interest from Essendon and clubs in his home state of South Australia.

Dew is arguably Rankine's biggest supporter and says he's been set up well on and off the field during his time at Gold Coast.

"I think we're seeing the result of a lot of hard work from Izak, from the footy club and everyone around it.

"We're really confident we've got the formula for him to achieve his goals as a player.

Izak Rankine celebrates a Gold Coast goal against Collingwood in R16, 2022

"There's always a process by parties other than Izak and myself - we leave that to them and we're looking for a positive outcome."

Following last Saturday night's loss to Brisbane, Dew said he would seek clarification on how Rankine was defended by lockdown Lion Brandon Starcevich.

The Suns coach said he was happy with the outcome.

"It was less about the treatment - I gave Brandon votes in the coaches votes, he played a fantastic game - it was more some situational stuff at stoppage," Dew said.

"We got some good clarity on when guys can face Izak, when can they face the ball, at what distance, at what time?

"It wasn't the specific treatment, it was more clarification around the ruling,

"That was probably one percent of my week … we moved on."