GOLD Coast’s prized pick Mac Andrew will make his debut this weekend against West Coast after a run of strong VFL form.

Andrew, who was the Suns’ top selection last year at No.5 in the NAB AFL Draft, will play his first game at the top level at Metricon Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The exciting 18-year-old is set to come into Gold Coast’s back line, with key back Charlie Ballard to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Mac Andrew in action at a Gold Coast training session on July 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Andrew rocketed up the draft board last year to be one of the most exciting players in the crop, with his athleticism, skill level and versatility appealing to a number of clubs in the top-10.

But the Suns swooped first, with the 201cm talent also extending his contract by an extra two years before he has made his debut.

The Egyptian-born Sudanese player was a member of Melbourne’s Next Generation Academy, but the Demons were unable to match a bid for him as an early pick under the system’s rules.