Sean Darcy marks the ball during the R20 clash between Fremantle and Melbourne at Optus Stadium on July 29, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 20 Friday game has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Sean Darcy, Fremantle, has been charged with Striking Christian Petracca, Melbourne, during the second quarter of the Round 20 match between Fremantle and Melbourne played at Optus Stadium on Friday 29 July, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Kysaiah Pickett, Melbourne, has been charged with Staging during the second quarter of the Round 20 match between Fremantle and Melbourne played at Optus Stadium on Friday 29 July, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Staging. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.