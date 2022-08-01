Noah Cumberland celebrates one of his five goals in Richmond's win over Brisbane in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DYNAMIC Richmond forward Noah Cumberland is the NAB AFL Rising Star nominee for round 20.

The Queensland product has been an excitement machine up forward for Richmond the past month with his booming left foot and clean overhead marking on display for all to see.

Cumberland made his debut in Richmond's round 11 loss to Sydney as the unused medi-sub, before returning to the team in the starting line-up for its round 17 clash with Gold Coast and immediately catching the eye of onlookers.

The 21-year-old, in just his fifth game, starred as the Tigers recorded a thrilling seven-point victory over Brisbane at the MCG on Sunday. Cumberland gained maximum reward from his eight-possession game, providing a constant outlet inside 50 and booting a game-high five goals as well as a goal assist.

The match-winning display from Cumberland was reward for the youngster, who last weekend featured prominently in the agonising ‘play on’ call which saw him denied the chance to win the game after the siren.

Noah Cumberland is consoled by Richmond teammate Jack Riewoldt after the round 19 draw with Fremantle at the MCG on July 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 183cm forward has been a shining light in what has been a tough month for Richmond, booting 11 goals, whilst averaging 5.4 score involvements and 2.8 tackles per game.

In a twist of irony, the Lions opted not to match Richmond's bid for Cumberland, who was their academy product. The Tigers promptly snapped him up with pick No.43 in 2019 NAB AFL Draft.

Initially hailing from Maroochydore, he impressed in his five-game stint for Brisbane's 2019 premiership-winning NEAFL (now VFL) side, booting two goals in the decider.

Cumberland's meteoric rise hasn't been without its challenges. His 2020 season was ravaged by injury where he ruptured his ACL, and he was also delisted at the end of the 2021 season before the club offered him a one-year deal.

Richmond will be keen to lock away the in-form forward, with his current contract finishing at season's end.