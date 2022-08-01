Touk Miller in action for Gold Coast against West Coast in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TOUK Miller has replaced Clayton Oliver atop the leaderboard in the AFL Coaches Association champion player of the year award.

Miller earned eight votes in Gold Coast's three-point win over West Coast on Sunday after gathering 31 disposals to go with 10 tackles and 15 clearances.

His performance saw him climb onto 88 votes, going past Oliver, who is on 86 and was tagged well by James Aish in Melbourne's win against Fremantle on Friday night.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND LEADERBOARD

The Demons star had been in the lead for the award since round 10.

Clayton Oliver looks to handball under pressure from James Aish in Melbourne's clash with Fremantle in round 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Oliver's teammates Jack Viney and Christian Petracca were awarded 10 and eight votes respectively for their displays against the Dockers.

Petracca is third overall on 83 votes.

Joining Viney with 10-vote games were Rowan Marshall, Patrick Dangerfield, Brodie Smith and Mason Redman.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The 10: Round 20's best moments Watch the standout highlights from the round

Fremantle v Melbourne

10 Jack Viney (MELB)

8 Christian Petracca (MELB)

5 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)

3 Steven May (MELB)

2 James Aish (FRE)

1 David Mundy (FRE)

1 Bayley Fritsch (MELB)

Collingwood v Port Adelaide

7 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

7 Connor Rozee (PORT)

7 Josh Daicos (COLL)

6 Brayden Maynard (COLL)

3 Zak Butters (PORT)

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

9 Errol Gulden (SYD)

8 James Rowbottom (SYD)

7 Luke Parker (SYD)

3 Sam Taylor (GWS)

2 Sam Reid (SYD)

1 Nick Blakey (SYD)

St Kilda v Hawthorn

10 Rowan Marshall (STK)

6 Jack Steele (STK)

6 Brad Crouch (STK)

4 Callum Wilkie (STK)

2 Tom Mitchell (HAW)

1 Max King (STK)

1 Will Day (HAW)

Geelong v Western Bulldogs

10 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

4 Sam De Koning (GEEL)

4 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

4 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

3 Ryan Gardner (WB)

2 Isaac Smith (GEEL)

2 Ed Richards (WB)

1 Brad Close (GEEL)

Adelaide v Carlton

10 Brodie Smith (ADEL)

7 Rory Laird (ADEL)

7 Ben Keays (ADEL)

4 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

1 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

1 Wayne Milera (ADEL)

Gold Coast v West Coast

9 Jack Darling (WCE)

8 Touk Miller (GCFC)

6 Mabior Chol (GCFC)

3 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

2 Izak Rankine (GCFC)

2 Tom Barrass (WCE)

Richmond v Brisbane

9 Tom J Lynch (RICH)

9 Shai Bolton (RICH)

6 Keidean Coleman (BL)

3 Eric Hipwood (BL)

2 Noah Cumberland (RICH)

1 Lachie Neale (BL)

Essendon v North Melbourne

10 Mason Redman (ESS)

7 Zach Merrett (ESS)

6 Jake Stringer (ESS)

5 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

1 Cameron Zurhaar (NMFC)

1 Nicholas Hind (ESS)

LEADERBOARD

88 Touk Miller (GCFC)

86 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

83 Christian Petracca (MELB)

79 Lachie Neale (BL)

75 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

75 Connor Rozee (PORT)

72 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

67 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

56 Callum Mills (SYD)

54 Sam Walsh (CARL)

53 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

50 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

48 James Sicily (HAW)

48 Chad Warner (SYD)

47 Shai Bolton (RICH)

46 Peter Wright (ESS)

45 Jack Crisp (COLL)

45 Jack Sinclair (STK)

45 Taylor Walker (ADEL)