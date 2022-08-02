Carlton players walk off the ground after the R20 clash against Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on July 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

THE DARK days at Carlton are inspiring star defender Jacob Weitering as the out-of-form Blues attempt to book a first finals berth in nine years.

Carlton blew a golden opportunity to nail down its spot in the top eight with an upset 29-point defeat against Adelaide on Saturday night.

It leaves the Blues (12-7) vulnerable with difficult games against Brisbane (away), Melbourne and Collingwood to round out the regular season.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

But a positive Weitering is remaining calm and said Carlton will address its contested game after relenting in the face of fierce pressure from the Crows.

"It's always a tough pill to swallow when you probably get out-hunted," Weitering said on Tuesday.

Jacob Weitering in action during the R20 clash between Carlton and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on July 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's probably an outlier for us again because we have been really strong in that form of the game.

"I've been through some pretty tough times at this club so coming out after a loss is still very disappointing and we'll certainly learn from what happened on the weekend.

"At the same time we're in a really strong position, the opportunity is there for us to take with both hands and we've got to do that still.

"The coaches, the players, we'll be training bloody hard, putting the mouthguards in and getting the job done."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard On the chopping block: The Traders' early R21 moves Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 21

In Michael Voss' first season as Carlton coach, the Blues were in a strong position to challenge for a top-four berth at 8-2 but have not won consecutive games since round 10.

But the Blues have already put together their best home and away season since 2011 when they won 14 games and fell three points short of making a preliminary final.

Weitering was drafted to Carlton with pick No.1 in the 2015 draft and his win-loss record is 42-88 after 130 games.

Meanwhile, Weitering said the club has supported dashing defender Adam Saad after he was allegedly racially abused by a crowd member at Adelaide Oval.

The AFL is investigating claims Saad was called a "terrorist" by a spectator on Saturday night.

Adam Saad looks dejected after Carlton's loss to Adelaide in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton, the Crows and the AFL on Sunday all released statements condemning the alleged treatment of Saad, who will play his 150th career game on Sunday against the Lions.

"When it comes to Saady, you probably won't find a nicer human being in this club and his work amongst the community and him as a person, he's just a lovely guy," Weitering said.

"We've wrapped our arms around him and we'll try and support him as much as possible."