THE LATEST on Taylor Adams, Dylan Grimes, Zac Bailey and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 20.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Brown Knee Test Tom Doedee Shoulder/finger Test Andrew McPherson Knee Season Paul Seedsman Concussion Season Rory Sloane Knee Season Riley Thilthorpe Ankle Test Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Doedee is battling multiple issues late in the season but will train this week and be assessed ahead of the trip to face West Coast. He has progressed well through some modified sessions. Brown's knee is responding well to conditioning work and he will also be assessed. Thilthorpe trained fully on Monday and is expected to be available. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zac Bailey Sternum Test Jarrod Berry Ankle Test Tom Berry Shoulder Season Carter Michael Shoulder Season Daniel Rich Concussion Test Brandon Starcevich Quad Test Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Bailey and Jarrod Berry jogged slow laps at training on Tuesday morning, with Berry looking particularly proppy. Not playing until Sunday gives them both a good chance to be available though. Rich just needs to tick off the final stages of his protocols, while Starcevich looked free and is expected to play. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Foot 3-7 weeks David Cuningham Knee TBC Ed Curnow Hamstring 1-3 weeks Corey Durdin Shoulder TBC George Hewett Back Test Matt Kennedy Concussion 1-2 weeks Oscar McDonald Back Season Nic Newman Knee TBC Luke Parks Foot Season Sam Philp Foot Season Zac Williams Calf 2-3 weeks Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues are still waiting on a diagnosis for Durdin and Newman, who exited last week's loss to the Crows through injury. Kennedy will miss this week after entering the AFL's concussion protocols. Jack Carroll (soreness) and Jack Martin (calf) returned through the VFL last weekend, while Will Hayes is back from suspension. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Groin TBC Charlie Dean Foot Season Jeremy Howe Leg Test Nathan Kreuger Shoulder Season Reef McInnes Shoulder Season Brody Mihocek Hip Test Tom Wilson Back Season Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Adams will miss the rest of the home and away season after straining his groin in the first half of Saturday’s win over Port Adelaide. The club will assess his recovery in the coming weeks to determine if the midfielder will be available in the first week of September. Howe has a corked buttock and will need to prove his fitness at Thursday’s captain’s run. Mihocek will also need to pass a fitness test after missing the game against the Power due to a hip problem. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Caldwell Calf TBC Nik Cox Ankle Season Darcy Parish Calf Test Dylan Shiel Hamstring TBC Devon Smith Knee Indefinite Tex Wanganeen Foot Season Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Parish could be back for the Bombers after missing four games due to a calf injury. Shiel (hamstring) was a late withdrawal from the win over North Melbourne and Caldwell hurt his calf and was substituted out of that victory. Andrew McGrath is set to be available after missing the Kangaroos clash due to health and safety protocols. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Amiss Kidney Inactive Nat Fyfe Hamstring 2-3 weeks Sebit Kuek Calf Test Sam Switkowski Back 1 week Updated: August 1, 2022

Early prognosis

Fyfe has identified round 23 as his target to return from a hamstring injury after starting some light running. Switkowski finally has a timeline to return and it is a short one, targeting the round 22 Western Derby after seven weeks sidelined. Josh Treacy has been cleared to play this week after missing in the WAFL due to illness. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shaun Higgins Knee TBC Flynn Kroeger Knee Season Sam Menegola Knee Test Shannon Neale Concussion 1-2 weeks Gary Rohan Concussion 1-2 weeks Rhys Stanley Knee Test Cooper Whyte Groin TBC Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Zach Tuohy will be available for Saturday night’s game against St Kilda after missing the win over the Western Bulldogs due to health and safety protocols. Rohan won’t be available after suffering a concussion. Menegola missed on the weekend due to knee soreness after exiting concussion protocols and will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Stanley is yet to be ruled out for this weekend after injuring his knee against Port Adelaide. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Connor Budarick Knee Season Brandon Ellis Shoulder Test Joel Jeffrey Knee Season Ben King Knee Season Wil Powell Ankle Season Bodhi Uwland Back Season Lachie Weller Knee Season Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

The main watch is on Ellis after he was a late withdrawal against West Coast following a training mishap last week. The injury is not serious and he'll be tested later this week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Angwin Leg Season Jarrod Brander Hamstring Season Jack Buckley Knee Season Finn Callaghan Foot 1 week Stephen Coniglio Soreness Test Brent Daniels Hamstring Season Phil Davis Hamstring Season Matt de Boer Concussion TBC Josh Fahey Shoulder Season Matt Flynn Ankle Test Bobby Hill Cancer treatment Indefinite Connor Idun Foot Season Conor Stone Hamstring Test Jacob Wehr Calf 2-3 weeks Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Brander has been ruled out for the season after hurting his hamstring in the VFL at the weekend, while Wehr has a slight chance of getting back for the final round from his calf niggle. Stone and Flynn will have to pass tests later this week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachlan Bramble Back Season Tyler Brockman Shoulder Season Sam Frost Knee Season Changkuoth Jiath Suspension Round 22 Jacob Koschitzke Corked leg Test Mitch Lewis Knee 1 week Seamus Mitchell Ankle Season Josh Morris Shoulder TBC Ned Reeves Shoulder Season Liam Shiels Concussion Test Chad Wingard Hamstring Season James Worpel Shoulder Season Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Reeves has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to the shoulder injury he has nursed since Easter Monday. Lewis ended the game early after suffering a knee injury and will miss this weekend. Morris won’t face the Suns and is still being assessed after being substituted out of Saturday night’s loss to St Kilda with a shoulder injury. Koschitzke is a chance to be available this weekend after copping a corked leg. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Brown Knee Test James Harmes Concussion Test Tom McDonald Ankle 4-6 weeks Fraser Rosman Hamstring 3-5 weeks Deakyn Smith Jaw Test Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons hope that Brown and Harmes will return for Friday night's blockbuster against the Pies, while McDonald could also make his comeback ahead of the club's finals campaign. Joel Smith (ankle) returned through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hip Test Miller Bergman Shoulder Season Aidan Corr H&S protocols Test Ben Cunnington H&S protocols Test Paul Curtis H&S protocols Test Aaron Hall H&S protocols Test Jack Mahony H&S protocols Test Will Phillips Illness Season Jared Polec Foot Season Tristan Xerri Shoulder Season Lachie Young H&S protocols Test Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos believe that Corr, Cunnington, Curtis and Hall should return from the AFL's health and safety protocols for this week's clash with the Swans, but Mahony and Young will be touch-and-go after testing positive later in the week. Charlie Comben (leg) and Kyron Hayden (groin) returned through the VFL last weekend, while Flynn Perez is back from suspension. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Travis Boak Hand Assess Darcy Byrne-Jones Ankle Assess Dan Houston Concussion Assess Scott Lycett Shoulder TBC Jake Pasini Knee Season Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Boak has suffered a fracture in his left hand but is expected to be available. The Power are also confident Byrne-Jones will be available against Richmond after suffering a sprained right ankle. Houston will this week complete the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols and is recovering well. Riley Bonner should be available after clearing health and safety protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER Dylan Grimes Hamstring 3-4 weeks Dustin Martin Hamstring 2-4 weeks Samson Ryan Concussion Test Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Grimes has suffered a high hamstring strain, in the same area that caused him significant grief around 10 years ago. The Tigers have said he's doubtful to play in the remainder of the home and away season, and there'll be a further update to come in the next few days. Martin has been struggling to increase his speed, and the Tigers have earmarked round 23 as a "hopeful" return date. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Billings Back TBC Nick Coffield ACL Season Jade Gresham Knee Season Jack Hayes Knee Season Dougal Howard Knee Test Daniel McKenzie Calf 1-2 weeks Paddy Ryder Calf 3-4 weeks Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Howard could be available for Saturday night's crucial game against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium. The key defender will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Billings is still dealing with a back injury and hasn't been cleared to return to action just yet. Gresham was ruled out for the rest of the season late last week and will require a PCL reconstruction, sidelining him for the next five months. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Peter Ladhams Thumb Test Sam Naismith Knee Season Colin O'Riordan Hip TBC Marc Sheather Ankle TBC Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

It's all good news for the Swans with Ladhams expected to be available this weekend – most likely at VFL level with Tom Hickey and Sam Reid going well in the seniors. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot Inactive Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Jai Culley Suspended 2 weeks Luke Edwards Groin Inactive Tom Joyce Ankle Season Jeremy McGovern Ribs Season Dom Sheed Shins Season Elliot Yeo Hamstring TBC Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

The Eagles are close to calling an end to Yeo's disjointed season, rather than risking a comeback in the final three rounds. Culley has accepted a two-match suspension but also suffered a hamstring injury in round 20 that will sideline him for the duration of that ban. Chesser remains focused on returning from an ankle injury to complete main training before the end of the season. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hayden Crozier Ankle Test Charlie Parker Hamstring 1-3 weeks Anthony Scott Concussion Test Adam Treloar Calf Test Mitch Wallis Foot Season Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Treloar will need to get through training on Thursday before a call is made on his availability with his calf injury after missing last week against Geelong. Scott and Crozier are tests this week with their respective concerns. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list