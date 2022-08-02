THE LATEST on Taylor Adams, Dylan Grimes, Zac Bailey and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round 20.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Brown
|Knee
|Test
|Tom Doedee
|Shoulder/finger
|Test
|Andrew McPherson
|Knee
|Season
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Season
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: August 2, 2022
Early prognosis
Doedee is battling multiple issues late in the season but will train this week and be assessed ahead of the trip to face West Coast. He has progressed well through some modified sessions. Brown's knee is responding well to conditioning work and he will also be assessed. Thilthorpe trained fully on Monday and is expected to be available. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Zac Bailey
|Sternum
|Test
|Jarrod Berry
|Ankle
|Test
|Tom Berry
|Shoulder
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Shoulder
|Season
|Daniel Rich
|Concussion
|Test
|Brandon Starcevich
|Quad
|Test
|Updated: August 2, 2022
Early prognosis
Bailey and Jarrod Berry jogged slow laps at training on Tuesday morning, with Berry looking particularly proppy. Not playing until Sunday gives them both a good chance to be available though. Rich just needs to tick off the final stages of his protocols, while Starcevich looked free and is expected to play. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Foot
|3-7 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|TBC
|Ed Curnow
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Corey Durdin
|Shoulder
|TBC
|George Hewett
|Back
|Test
|Matt Kennedy
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Season
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|TBC
|Luke Parks
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: August 2, 2022
Early prognosis
The Blues are still waiting on a diagnosis for Durdin and Newman, who exited last week's loss to the Crows through injury. Kennedy will miss this week after entering the AFL's concussion protocols. Jack Carroll (soreness) and Jack Martin (calf) returned through the VFL last weekend, while Will Hayes is back from suspension. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Groin
|TBC
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Jeremy Howe
|Leg
|Test
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|Season
|Reef McInnes
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brody Mihocek
|Hip
|Test
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|Season
|Updated: August 2, 2022
Early prognosis
Adams will miss the rest of the home and away season after straining his groin in the first half of Saturday’s win over Port Adelaide. The club will assess his recovery in the coming weeks to determine if the midfielder will be available in the first week of September. Howe has a corked buttock and will need to prove his fitness at Thursday’s captain’s run. Mihocek will also need to pass a fitness test after missing the game against the Power due to a hip problem. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Caldwell
|Calf
|TBC
|Nik Cox
|Ankle
|Season
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|Test
|Dylan Shiel
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Devon Smith
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Tex Wanganeen
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: August 2, 2022
Early prognosis
Parish could be back for the Bombers after missing four games due to a calf injury. Shiel (hamstring) was a late withdrawal from the win over North Melbourne and Caldwell hurt his calf and was substituted out of that victory. Andrew McGrath is set to be available after missing the Kangaroos clash due to health and safety protocols. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Amiss
|Kidney
|Inactive
|Nat Fyfe
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Sebit Kuek
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Switkowski
|Back
|1 week
|Updated: August 1, 2022
Early prognosis
Fyfe has identified round 23 as his target to return from a hamstring injury after starting some light running. Switkowski finally has a timeline to return and it is a short one, targeting the round 22 Western Derby after seven weeks sidelined. Josh Treacy has been cleared to play this week after missing in the WAFL due to illness. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Shaun Higgins
|Knee
|TBC
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|Test
|Shannon Neale
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Gary Rohan
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Rhys Stanley
|Knee
|Test
|Cooper Whyte
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: August 2, 2022
Early prognosis
Zach Tuohy will be available for Saturday night’s game against St Kilda after missing the win over the Western Bulldogs due to health and safety protocols. Rohan won’t be available after suffering a concussion. Menegola missed on the weekend due to knee soreness after exiting concussion protocols and will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Stanley is yet to be ruled out for this weekend after injuring his knee against Port Adelaide. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Ballard
|Knee
|Season
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Brandon Ellis
|Shoulder
|Test
|Joel Jeffrey
|Knee
|Season
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Wil Powell
|Ankle
|Season
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Season
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 2, 2022
Early prognosis
The main watch is on Ellis after he was a late withdrawal against West Coast following a training mishap last week. The injury is not serious and he'll be tested later this week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Angwin
|Leg
|Season
|Jarrod Brander
|Hamstring
|Season
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|Season
|Finn Callaghan
|Foot
|1 week
|Stephen Coniglio
|Soreness
|Test
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|Season
|Phil Davis
|Hamstring
|Season
|Matt de Boer
|Concussion
|TBC
|Josh Fahey
|Shoulder
|Season
|Matt Flynn
|Ankle
|Test
|Bobby Hill
|Cancer treatment
|Indefinite
|Connor Idun
|Foot
|Season
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jacob Wehr
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: August 2, 2022
Early prognosis
Brander has been ruled out for the season after hurting his hamstring in the VFL at the weekend, while Wehr has a slight chance of getting back for the final round from his calf niggle. Stone and Flynn will have to pass tests later this week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachlan Bramble
|Back
|Season
|Tyler Brockman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Sam Frost
|Knee
|Season
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Suspension
|Round 22
|Jacob Koschitzke
|Corked leg
|Test
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|1 week
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Season
|Josh Morris
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Ned Reeves
|Shoulder
|Season
|Liam Shiels
|Concussion
|Test
|Chad Wingard
|Hamstring
|Season
|James Worpel
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: August 2, 2022
Early prognosis
Reeves has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to the shoulder injury he has nursed since Easter Monday. Lewis ended the game early after suffering a knee injury and will miss this weekend. Morris won’t face the Suns and is still being assessed after being substituted out of Saturday night’s loss to St Kilda with a shoulder injury. Koschitzke is a chance to be available this weekend after copping a corked leg. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Brown
|Knee
|Test
|James Harmes
|Concussion
|Test
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Fraser Rosman
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Deakyn Smith
|Jaw
|Test
|Updated: August 2, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons hope that Brown and Harmes will return for Friday night's blockbuster against the Pies, while McDonald could also make his comeback ahead of the club's finals campaign. Joel Smith (ankle) returned through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Hip
|Test
|Miller Bergman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Aidan Corr
|H&S protocols
|Test
|Ben Cunnington
|H&S protocols
|Test
|Paul Curtis
|H&S protocols
|Test
|Aaron Hall
|H&S protocols
|Test
|Jack Mahony
|H&S protocols
|Test
|Will Phillips
|Illness
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|Season
|Tristan Xerri
|Shoulder
|Season
|Lachie Young
|H&S protocols
|Test
|Updated: August 2, 2022
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos believe that Corr, Cunnington, Curtis and Hall should return from the AFL's health and safety protocols for this week's clash with the Swans, but Mahony and Young will be touch-and-go after testing positive later in the week. Charlie Comben (leg) and Kyron Hayden (groin) returned through the VFL last weekend, while Flynn Perez is back from suspension. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Travis Boak
|Hand
|Assess
|Darcy Byrne-Jones
|Ankle
|Assess
|Dan Houston
|Concussion
|Assess
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Jake Pasini
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 2, 2022
Early prognosis
Boak has suffered a fracture in his left hand but is expected to be available. The Power are also confident Byrne-Jones will be available against Richmond after suffering a sprained right ankle. Houston will this week complete the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols and is recovering well. Riley Bonner should be available after clearing health and safety protocols. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|Dylan Grimes
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Samson Ryan
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: August 2, 2022
Early prognosis
Grimes has suffered a high hamstring strain, in the same area that caused him significant grief around 10 years ago. The Tigers have said he's doubtful to play in the remainder of the home and away season, and there'll be a further update to come in the next few days. Martin has been struggling to increase his speed, and the Tigers have earmarked round 23 as a "hopeful" return date. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Billings
|Back
|TBC
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Jade Gresham
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Dougal Howard
|Knee
|Test
|Daniel McKenzie
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Paddy Ryder
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: August 2, 2022
Early prognosis
Howard could be available for Saturday night's crucial game against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium. The key defender will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Billings is still dealing with a back injury and hasn't been cleared to return to action just yet. Gresham was ruled out for the rest of the season late last week and will require a PCL reconstruction, sidelining him for the next five months. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Peter Ladhams
|Thumb
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Colin O'Riordan
|Hip
|TBC
|Marc Sheather
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: August 2, 2022
Early prognosis
It's all good news for the Swans with Ladhams expected to be available this weekend – most likely at VFL level with Tom Hickey and Sam Reid going well in the seniors. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|Inactive
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Jai Culley
|Suspended
|2 weeks
|Luke Edwards
|Groin
|Inactive
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|Season
|Jeremy McGovern
|Ribs
|Season
|Dom Sheed
|Shins
|Season
|Elliot Yeo
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: August 2, 2022
Early prognosis
The Eagles are close to calling an end to Yeo's disjointed season, rather than risking a comeback in the final three rounds. Culley has accepted a two-match suspension but also suffered a hamstring injury in round 20 that will sideline him for the duration of that ban. Chesser remains focused on returning from an ankle injury to complete main training before the end of the season. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hayden Crozier
|Ankle
|Test
|Charlie Parker
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Anthony Scott
|Concussion
|Test
|Adam Treloar
|Calf
|Test
|Mitch Wallis
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: August 2, 2022
Early prognosis
Treloar will need to get through training on Thursday before a call is made on his availability with his calf injury after missing last week against Geelong. Scott and Crozier are tests this week with their respective concerns. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list