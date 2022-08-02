THE LATEST on Taylor Adams, Dylan Grimes, Zac Bailey and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 20.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Brown  Knee  Test
 Tom Doedee  Shoulder/finger  Test
 Andrew McPherson  Knee  Season
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Season
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
 Riley Thilthorpe  Ankle  Test
Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Doedee is battling multiple issues late in the season but will train this week and be assessed ahead of the trip to face West Coast. He has progressed well through some modified sessions. Brown's knee is responding well to conditioning work and he will also be assessed. Thilthorpe trained fully on Monday and is expected to be available. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Zac Bailey  Sternum  Test
 Jarrod Berry  Ankle   Test
 Tom Berry  Shoulder  Season
 Carter Michael  Shoulder  Season
 Daniel Rich  Concussion  Test
 Brandon Starcevich  Quad  Test
Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Bailey and Jarrod Berry jogged slow laps at training on Tuesday morning, with Berry looking particularly proppy. Not playing until Sunday gives them both a good chance to be available though. Rich just needs to tick off the final stages of his protocols, while Starcevich looked free and is expected to play.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Foot  3-7 weeks
 David Cuningham  Knee  TBC
 Ed Curnow  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Corey Durdin  Shoulder  TBC
 George Hewett  Back  Test
 Matt Kennedy  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Season
 Nic Newman  Knee  TBC
 Luke Parks  Foot  Season
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Zac Williams  Calf  2-3 weeks
Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues are still waiting on a diagnosis for Durdin and Newman, who exited last week's loss to the Crows through injury. Kennedy will miss this week after entering the AFL's concussion protocols. Jack Carroll (soreness) and Jack Martin (calf) returned through the VFL last weekend, while Will Hayes is back from suspension.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Groin  TBC
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Jeremy Howe  Leg  Test
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  Season
 Reef McInnes  Shoulder  Season
 Brody Mihocek  Hip   Test
 Tom Wilson  Back  Season
Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Adams will miss the rest of the home and away season after straining his groin in the first half of Saturday’s win over Port Adelaide. The club will assess his recovery in the coming weeks to determine if the midfielder will be available in the first week of September. Howe has a corked buttock and will need to prove his fitness at Thursday’s captain’s run. Mihocek will also need to pass a fitness test after missing the game against the Power due to a hip problem. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jye Caldwell  Calf  TBC
 Nik Cox  Ankle  Season
 Darcy Parish  Calf  Test
 Dylan Shiel  Hamstring  TBC
 Devon Smith  Knee  Indefinite
 Tex Wanganeen  Foot  Season
Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Parish could be back for the Bombers after missing four games due to a calf injury. Shiel (hamstring) was a late withdrawal from the win over North Melbourne and Caldwell hurt his calf and was substituted out of that victory. Andrew McGrath is set to be available after missing the Kangaroos clash due to health and safety protocols. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jye Amiss  Kidney  Inactive
 Nat Fyfe  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Sebit Kuek  Calf  Test
 Sam Switkowski  Back  1 week
Updated: August 1, 2022

Early prognosis

Fyfe has identified round 23 as his target to return from a hamstring injury after starting some light running. Switkowski finally has a timeline to return and it is a short one, targeting the round 22 Western Derby after seven weeks sidelined. Josh Treacy has been cleared to play this week after missing in the WAFL due to illness. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Shaun Higgins  Knee  TBC
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Season
 Sam Menegola  Knee  Test
 Shannon Neale  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Gary Rohan  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Rhys Stanley  Knee  Test
 Cooper Whyte  Groin  TBC
Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Zach Tuohy will be available for Saturday night’s game against St Kilda after missing the win over the Western Bulldogs due to health and safety protocols. Rohan won’t be available after suffering a concussion. Menegola missed on the weekend due to knee soreness after exiting concussion protocols and will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Stanley is yet to be ruled out for this weekend after injuring his knee against Port Adelaide. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Ballard  Knee  Season
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Brandon Ellis  Shoulder  Test
 Joel Jeffrey  Knee  Season
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Wil Powell  Ankle  Season
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Season
 Lachie Weller  Knee  Season
Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

The main watch is on Ellis after he was a late withdrawal against West Coast following a training mishap last week. The injury is not serious and he'll be tested later this week.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Angwin  Leg  Season
 Jarrod Brander  Hamstring  Season
 Jack Buckley  Knee  Season
 Finn Callaghan  Foot  1 week
 Stephen Coniglio  Soreness  Test
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  Season
 Phil Davis  Hamstring   Season
 Matt de Boer  Concussion  TBC
 Josh Fahey  Shoulder  Season
 Matt Flynn  Ankle  Test
 Bobby Hill  Cancer treatment  Indefinite
 Connor Idun  Foot  Season
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  Test
 Jacob Wehr  Calf  2-3 weeks
Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Brander has been ruled out for the season after hurting his hamstring in the VFL at the weekend, while Wehr has a slight chance of getting back for the final round from his calf niggle. Stone and Flynn will have to pass tests later this week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachlan Bramble  Back  Season
 Tyler Brockman  Shoulder  Season
 Sam Frost  Knee  Season
 Changkuoth Jiath  Suspension  Round 22
 Jacob Koschitzke  Corked leg  Test
 Mitch Lewis  Knee  1 week
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Season
 Josh Morris  Shoulder  TBC
 Ned Reeves  Shoulder  Season
 Liam Shiels  Concussion  Test
 Chad Wingard  Hamstring  Season
 James Worpel  Shoulder  Season
Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Reeves has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to the shoulder injury he has nursed since Easter Monday. Lewis ended the game early after suffering a knee injury and will miss this weekend. Morris won’t face the Suns and is still being assessed after being substituted out of Saturday night’s loss to St Kilda with a shoulder injury. Koschitzke is a chance to be available this weekend after copping a corked leg. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Brown  Knee  Test
 James Harmes  Concussion  Test
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Fraser Rosman  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Deakyn Smith  Jaw  Test
Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons hope that Brown and Harmes will return for Friday night's blockbuster against the Pies, while McDonald could also make his comeback ahead of the club's finals campaign. Joel Smith (ankle) returned through the VFL last week. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jackson Archer  Hip  Test
 Miller Bergman  Shoulder  Season
 Aidan Corr  H&S protocols  Test
 Ben Cunnington    H&S protocols  Test
 Paul Curtis  H&S protocols   Test
 Aaron Hall  H&S protocols  Test
 Jack Mahony  H&S protocols  Test
 Will Phillips  Illness  Season
 Jared Polec  Foot  Season
 Tristan Xerri  Shoulder  Season
 Lachie Young  H&S protocols  Test
Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos believe that Corr, Cunnington, Curtis and Hall should return from the AFL's health and safety protocols for this week's clash with the Swans, but Mahony and Young will be touch-and-go after testing positive later in the week. Charlie Comben (leg) and Kyron Hayden (groin) returned through the VFL last weekend, while Flynn Perez is back from suspension. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Travis Boak  Hand Assess
 Darcy Byrne-Jones  Ankle  Assess
 Dan Houston  Concussion  Assess
 Scott Lycett  Shoulder  TBC
 Jake Pasini  Knee  Season
Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Boak has suffered a fracture in his left hand but is expected to be available. The Power are also confident Byrne-Jones will be available against Richmond after suffering a sprained right ankle. Houston will this week complete the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols and is recovering well. Riley Bonner should be available after clearing health and safety protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER     
 Dylan Grimes  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Dustin Martin  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Samson Ryan  Concussion  Test
Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Grimes has suffered a high hamstring strain, in the same area that caused him significant grief around 10 years ago. The Tigers have said he's doubtful to play in the remainder of the home and away season, and there'll be a further update to come in the next few days. Martin has been struggling to increase his speed, and the Tigers have earmarked round 23 as a "hopeful" return date. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Billings  Back  TBC
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Jade Gresham  Knee  Season
 Jack Hayes  Knee  Season
 Dougal Howard  Knee  Test
 Daniel McKenzie  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Paddy Ryder  Calf  3-4 weeks
Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Howard could be available for Saturday night's crucial game against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium. The key defender will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Billings is still dealing with a back injury and hasn't been cleared to return to action just yet. Gresham was ruled out for the rest of the season late last week and will require a PCL reconstruction, sidelining him for the next five months. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Peter Ladhams  Thumb  Test
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Colin O'Riordan  Hip  TBC
 Marc Sheather  Ankle  TBC
Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

It's all good news for the Swans with Ladhams expected to be available this weekend – most likely at VFL level with Tom Hickey and Sam Reid going well in the seniors. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  Inactive
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Jai Culley  Suspended  2 weeks
 Luke Edwards  Groin  Inactive
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  Season
 Jeremy McGovern  Ribs  Season
 Dom Sheed  Shins  Season
 Elliot Yeo  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

The Eagles are close to calling an end to Yeo's disjointed season, rather than risking a comeback in the final three rounds. Culley has accepted a two-match suspension but also suffered a hamstring injury in round 20 that will sideline him for the duration of that ban. Chesser remains focused on returning from an ankle injury to complete main training before the end of the season. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hayden Crozier  Ankle  Test
 Charlie Parker  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Anthony Scott  Concussion  Test
 Adam Treloar  Calf  Test
 Mitch Wallis  Foot  Season
Updated: August 2, 2022

Early prognosis

Treloar will need to get through training on Thursday before a call is made on his availability with his calf injury after missing last week against Geelong. Scott and Crozier are tests this week with their respective concerns. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 