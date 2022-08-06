HAWTHORN'S Tom Mitchell is the current-day midfielder most comparable to Carlton great Greg Williams, according to Anthony Koutoufides.

Former Blues star Koutoufides was discussing Williams while reliving the 1995 Grand Final win over Geelong on AFL.com.au's Classic Cast.

Williams played 250 games for Carlton, Geelong and Sydney, won two Brownlow Medals (1986 and 1994), the 1995 premiership and Norm Smith Medal and is a member of the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

STREAMING NOW 'Classic Cast' on AFL On Demand



"So smart, Diesel. It's hard, when you watch replays and think of his speed and athleticism, you think, 'How did he get the ball?'" Koutoufides said while reliving the game.



"He really was different in terms of mind than anyone else, he just really understood the game."

CLASSIC CAST: The last time the Blues were kings, with Kouta and Christou Join the pair of Carlton legends to rewatch and relive the 1995 Grand Final

Asked if there was a current-day player that compared in terms of style, Koutoufides said: "Tom Mitchell, maybe, is probably one.



"He gets so much of the ball, like Diesel, maybe not as deadly as Diesel. Diesel was a different kind of player, but Tom Mitchell in terms of athleticism maybe.



"He's a lot quicker than Diesel, but in and under and tough and hard."

Interestingly, Tom Mitchell's father, Barry, was at Sydney throughout Williams' time with the Swans between 1986 and 1991.



A two-time All-Australian, Tom Mitchell won the 2018 Brownlow Medal in his second season with the Hawks after joining from Sydney.

Koutoufides was joined by former teammate Ang Christou in reliving the 1995 success, during which Williams had 31 disposals and kicked five goals in a stunning performance.

Anthony Koutoufides and Ang Christou after Carlton's 1995 Grand Final win over Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

"He just achieved everything in his career, like every accolade you'd think possible, he just did it, he was incredible," Koutoufides said about Williams.

"To me, he was the best player I played with, followed by Sticks (Stephen Kernahan).



"But Diesel, I witnessed '93, '94 … I saw his two best years and just every time you walk off the ground, you just go, 'Wow’."

