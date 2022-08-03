MABIOR Chol says all he needed to show he could mix it with the competition's best was an opportunity.

In his first year at Gold Coast, the languid, unpredictable forward is having a breakout season, surging into the top-10 in the Coleman Medal race with a career-best five goals against West Coast on Sunday.

Playing in a Richmond forward line that included Tom Lynch and Jack Riewoldt, Chol battled for chances, kicking 24 goals in 31 games across six seasons.

After deciding to return to Queensland, where he played his junior footy, via free agency, the 25-year-old has raced to 43 goals in 2022.

Chol loves a goal in important five-star outing Mabior Chol produces some of his best aerial work against the Eagles to earn himself an impressive bag of five goals

"I kind of knew what I was capable of doing," Chol said on Wednesday,

"I've been seeking an opportunity for a very long time to show what I can do at the highest level.

"I knew coming up here I wasn't just going to walk straight in, I knew I was going to have to work hard and earn my position.

"There's been a lot of hard work since the start of the pre-season and it's just been an exciting season."

Following the season-ending knee injury suffered by Ben King in February, Chol and fellow recruit Levi Casboult (34 goals) have had to shoulder the bulk of the forward-line work.

Mabior Chol enjoys one of his five goals for Gold Coast against West Coast in R20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Chol, who is quick off the mark, terrific at ground level and reads the play well, said he owed a lot of his success to his partner-in-crime.

"He's been absolutely amazing to play alongside, and I feel like we've worked really well this year and still have a lot to improve," Chol said.

"He's more of that big-bodied forward that cleans up anyone in front of him.

"It's been pretty good to watch first-hand and it has made my life a lot easier."

Coach Stuart Dew said there was more to Chol than what he offered on the field.

"He's a real leader, he gives great energy," Dew said.

Chol continues the pain with two more Mabior Chol piles on more misery for the Blues with two consecutive goals

"He's a real thinker of the game. I think he sees the game really well, he can understand what's happening, patterns of play, so when he comes to the bench he's really aware of how the game's going.

"The more he gets confidence to voice that to the greater group he's going to improve his leadership. We're excited by not only what he's done, but what's to come."

Gold Coast will try to keep its faint finals hopes alive on Saturday when it plays Hawthorn in Launceston.

Dew said Brandon Ellis (shoulder) would need to get through the team's main training session late on Wednesday afternoon to play.

"We anticipate he'll be on the plane to Tassie," Dew said.