Ben Cunnington will play his first match since July last year after beating testicular cancer. Picture: Getty Images

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Round 20 of the VFL continues on Sunday when North Melbourne and Sydney begin the day's action from 11.05am AEST with the much-anticipated return of beloved Kangaroo Ben Cunnington for his first game of 2022 after recovering from another bout of cancer.

Geelong hosts Sandringham from 1.05pm AEST, followed by the Northern Bullants taking on Richmond from 2.05pm AEST in the final game of the round.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 20

Saturday, August 6

GWS Giants v Essendon, Giants Stadium, 10.35am AEST

Brisbane v Werribee, Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, 11.05am AEST

Footscray v Coburg, VU Whitten Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Collingwood v Williamstown, AIA Centre, 12.35pm AEST

Frankston v Box Hill Hawks, Skybus Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

Sunday, August 7

North Melbourne v Sydney, Arden Street Oval, 11.05am AEST

Geelong v Sandringham, GMHBA Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Richmond, Preston City Oval, 2.05pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round 13

Saturday, August 6

Subiaco v West Coast, New Choice Homes Park, 12.10pm AEST

West Perth v East Fremantle, Pentanet Stadium, 2.40pm AEST