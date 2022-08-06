Nick Vlastuin leaves the field injured during the R21 clash between Richmond and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on August 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND interceptor Nick Vlastuin looks set to miss next week's must-win clash against Hawthorn with rib damage.

The tough defender was the victim of a Charlie Dixon knee to the side in a marking contest, and was subbed out of the Tigers' 38-point win, but did not need to go to hospital and watched the remainder of the game from the bench.

"He's probably doubtful, we suspect he has some form of rib damage," coach Damien Hardwick said.

POWER v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

"But once we know, you'll know. I'd say he's incredibly doubtful for next week."

The Tigers are in the top eight for now, two points ahead of St Kilda and six up on the Western Bulldogs, but will need to win games against the Hawks and Essendon to assure themselves of a return to September action.

"Sometimes you choose the mountain, and sometimes the mountain chooses you. We've got to go about it a different way. It's exciting for us, the challenge is firmly set, we've got a great understanding of what that is," Hardwick said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Port Adelaide v Richmond The Power and Tigers clash in round twenty-one

"Every game is an elimination final, we understand that, but I'm really pleased with the way the guys are playing. We can't think too far ahead, all we have to do is just worry about one foot in front of another.

"The great thing about us is we're sort of regenerating at the same time, effectively tonight we had four first-year players (at AFL level) in, in 'MJ', 'Cumbo' (Maurice Rioli jnr and Noah Cumberland), (Josh) Gibcus and (Tyler) Sonsie, and we're really pleased in the performance of all those players."

The only player who could stop Shai Bolton against the Power was Shai Bolton himself, with 4.5 from 17 disposals, also spending considerable time in the midfield.

"He's had a few of those games, where he's kicked or had a lot of shots. What really pleases me, is the last 30 seconds of the game, the game is dead and buried. We're 38 points up, and he has a 100-metre chase," Hardwick said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Full post-match, R21: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round 21's match against Port Adelaide

"That's the measure of us as a footy club, so for him to do that, when he could have quite easily said, 'you know what, the game's over', that's what makes good sides great.

"That act in itself – he had a great game, don't get me wrong – but that to me makes us really proud as a footy club to see that sort of action."

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley was pleased with his side's efforts to half-time, but rued the disposal and contest work in the third and fourth quarters.

The Tigers were just eight points ahead at half-time, but eventually won the inside-50 count by 18 and contested possessions by 31.

"There were some critical parts of the game we were beaten badly in tonight. We had plenty of opportunities, but in the contest itself, they were a bit cleaner with the ball," Hinkley said.

"They were certainly more effective with the ball and they were able to take territory off us, which is a really big part of our game and we usually do it reasonably well. Richmond were able to be stronger and better organised round the ball than us tonight."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Full post-match, R21: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 21's match against Richmond

Hinkley said star midfielder Connor Rozee would be needing scans after landing awkwardly on his knee, but played out the game.

Darcy Byrne-Jones suffered some blurred vision after a late spoil from Kamdyn McIntosh, but Hinkley indicated it was more of an eye issue than concussion.

"It'll be interesting how he pulls up because he'll be one we have to monitor really closely, because he's had a really strong year, a really impressive season for us," Hinkley said.

"He's had some great growth in his game, even in the last half when you've seen him have a special couple of special moments.

"What you do every week and when you manage your players, you have good conversation with the medical team and they were very, very certain and sure that there was not going to be any further damage done, and it was whether the pain was manageable for Connor."