Brodie Grundy in action during Collingwood's loss to Adelaide in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has been dealt a big blow ahead of September with star ruckman Brodie Grundy ruled out for the rest of the season due to a stress fracture in his ankle.

The dual All-Australian reported ankle soreness in the days after his return from a long-term knee injury and subsequent scans have now revealed the severity of the issue in his left ankle.

Grundy didn't experience any issues with the PCL he injured against Essendon on Anzac Day when he made his first appearance in the VFL late last month.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Sore Grundy limps off after this ruck clash Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy appears to hurt his knee in a duel with Sam Draper

The 28-year-old was expected to make an AFL return against Melbourne last weekend and play the closing fortnight of the home and away season, before the ankle issue curtailed those plans.

The club has consulted with multiple specialists in recent days to assess all options and have determined that arthroscopic surgery is the necessary course of action.

Collingwood expects the South Australian to be ready to report for training on day one of the pre-season.

Brodie Grundy kicks a goal during Collingwood's clash with Essendon in round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood's general manager of football, Graham Wright, said the ruckman's knee injury had held up well but the ankle problem would end his season early.

"The nature of the ankle injury is not long-term so Brodie will make a full recovery but after consulting with multiple specialists to assess all options available, it was determined arthroscopic surgery would be the best course of action.

"The pleasing thing for Brodie is that his knee has held up well – this is a separate injury – and unfortunately with only a couple of weeks left of the home-and-away season, he will be unable to take further part in matches in 2022."

Craig McRae’s side has managed to win 11 games in a row to soar to second on the ladder without the two-time Copeland Trophy winner, with Darcy Cameron and Mason Cox sharing the ruck duties in the second half of the season.

The Magpies have been soundly beaten around stoppages for much of the year and will face an even tougher task across the rest of the campaign without Grundy available.