WHO IS a chance to play in round 22?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R22 ins and outs. Check it out.

The Crows could opt to keep changes to a minimum after back-to-back wins, but they will need to replace Will Hamill after the defender suffered another concussion against West Coast on Sunday. With midfielders pushing up from the SANFL, their best option might be to swing Chayce Jones back to create room to expose an in-form youngster like Zac Taylor, who had 24 disposals, seven clearances, five inside 50s and 1.2 in the SANFL. Riley Thilthorpe was also strong as a second ruckman in his return from a rolled ankle and will be considered. Forward Josh Rachele has pulled up sore again, however, after recovering from a hip injury and won't be available. Others impressing in the SANFL are Lachlan Sholl (35 disposals and six inside 50s) and Matt Crouch (42 and eight clearances), with forwards Lachlan Gollant and Fischer McAsey kicking three goals each. Billy Frampton and Jackson Hately were emergencies against the Eagles.

R21 medical substitute: Ben Davis (replaced Will Hamill)

Verdict: Taylor and Thilthorpe for Hamill and Himmelberg. – Nathan Schmook

Courageous Crows day finished after big blow Adelaide youngster Will Hamill is subbed out with concussion after being collected by Eagle Jack Darling

There'll be at least two changes for the Lions team to face St Kilda on Friday night with Cal Ah Chee and Marcus Adams to miss through concussion. Mitch Robinson, who came on as the medi-sub against the Blues, looks the likely replacement for Ah Chee, although Jaxon Prior and Harry Sharp play the same wing role and have been going well in the VFL. Adams copped a big hit to the ribs against the Blues and suffered delayed concussion symptoms, with either Jack Payne or Ryan Lester his likely replacement.

R21 medical substitute: Mitch Robinson (replaced Cal Ah Chee)

Verdict: Robinson into the 22 for Ah Chee. Payne for Adams. – Michael Whiting

Brisbane's Mitch Robinson in action against Carlton at The Gabba in round 21 on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Blues will have to find a replacement for superstar captain Patrick Cripps, who will miss the rest of the home and away season through suspension. With both Matthew Kennedy (jaw) and George Hewett (back) still sidelined, expect youngsters Lachie Fogarty and Jack Carroll to come into the frame. But coach Michael Voss could also turn to Liam Stocker, who has returned from the AFL's concussion protocols and is available. That would enable Jack Newnes to play on a wing and would hand more midfield time to Will Setterfield. Elsewhere, Corey Durdin should return and could replace a hobbled Jack Martin after he hurt his calf last weekend. Marc Pittonet will also be considered, either for Tom De Koning or Jack Silvagni. The VFL side had the bye last weekend, so there is no form to pick from ahead of Saturday night's clash with the Demons.

R21 medical substitute: Corey Durdin (replaced Jack Martin)

Verdict: Stocker, Pittonet and Durdin to replace Cripps, De Koning and Martin. – Riley Beveridge

Tom De Koning, Patrick Cripps and Marc Pittonet during Carlton's loss to Adelaide in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ollie Henry continues to pile the pressure on from below, adding three more goals on Saturday to make it 10 from three games since he was dropped from Craig McRae's side. Jack Madgen had a massive day against Williamstown, kicking five goals from 25 disposals and 12 marks. Callum Brown collected 26 touches and laid nine tackles at the AIA Centre, after being named in the 26-man squad against Melbourne, along with Will Kelly. Finlay Macrae also pressed his case for another senior opportunity after finishing with 23 disposals against the Seagulls.

R21 medical substitute: Trent Bianco (replaced Will Hoskin-Elliott)

Verdict: Hard to make a change to a side that has won 11 on the trot. Hoskin-Elliott is expected to be fit for the trip to Sydney. – Josh Gabelich

VFL Showreel, R20: Jack Madgen highlights Enjoy Jack Madgen's standout VFL performance for the Pies

The Bombers were no match for the Giants in a poor performance in round 21. There were sub-par displays across the board, with Essendon laying just one tackle inside 50 to Greater Western Sydney's 16. Harrison Jones (five disposals) struggled again and has just 13 goals in 10 games this year, while Will Snelling (three kicks, 10 handballs) was below his best and is goalless in eight games in 2022. Alec Waterman kicked four goals in the VFL, while Andrew Phillips (18 disposals, one goal and 44 hitouts) dominated. Michael Hurley (10 touches, six marks and a goal) got another game under his belt and Jye Menzie booted one major from his 13 disposals. Kaine Baldwin managed another two goals in the VFL to take his tally to 24 in 10 appearances at the level this year. With Dylan Shiel (hamstring) and Jye Caldwell (calf) unlikely to be risked, the Bombers' options are somewhat limited for Sunday's clash with Port Adelaide.



R21 medical substitute: Massimo D'Ambrosio (unused)

Verdict: With Jones out of form, the time seems right – Hurley in for his first AFL game since round 18, 2020. Otherwise, it may be Baldwin. Menzie in for Snelling as the other change. – Dejan Kalinic

Michael Hurley looks on during Essendon's official team photo day on February 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers need to find a replacement for injured key forward Matt Taberner, with Josh Treacy the best like-for-like option. Regular medical substitute Bailey Banfield could also come in as a versatile forward who can play taller than his 190cm, while Sam Sturt kicked four goals in his most recent WAFL appearance, before Peel Thunder's bye on the weekend. Small forward Sam Switkowski is ready to return from a back injury and should be an automatic inclusion if fit. The Dockers have been reluctant to play Lloyd Meek as a second ruckman rotating forward, but he remains an option to support Sean Darcy. Banfield for Taberner is the most likely option, with an unlucky omission looming if Switkowski bypasses a week in the WAFL.

R21 medical substitute: Liam Henry (replaced Matt Taberner)

Verdict: Banfield and Switkowski for Taberner and Tucker, who moves to medical substitute. – Nathan Schmook

Banfield bender swings an absolute mile Bailey Banfield manages to squeeze in this dazzling kick to keep the Dockers' momentum going

Joel Selwood and Mark Blicavs are set to return to Chris Scott’s side for the trip to the Gold Coast. Gary Rohan and Patrick Dangerfield will need to prove their fitness after missing the win over St Kilda on Saturday night. Quinton Narkle found plenty of the ball against Sandringham on Sunday, finishing with 29 touches and a goal at GMHBA Stadium. Shaun Higgins is also mounting a case for a late-season recall, after gathering 23 disposals and seven clearances. Mitch Knevitt and Francis Evans were also busy in the reserves.

R21 medical substitute: Jonathon Ceglar (unused)

Verdict: Expect the Cats to make up to four changes. Selwood and Blicavs will return, while Dangerfield and Rohan are also expected to be available. Luke Dahlhaus was a late inclusion and could make way, and Gryan Miers and Mark O'Connor could also be squeezed out. – Josh Gabelich

Patrick Dangerfield fires off a handball during the R20 clash between Geelong and Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on July 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Coming off a loss against Hawthorn, things get even more difficult for the Suns when they host Geelong at Metricon Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Brayden Fiorini has been bashing the door down in the VFL, while Sam Flanders also played well at the lower level before last weekend's bye. If Stuart Dew wants to add some spark to his decimated backline, Oleg Markov could be recalled as could Rory Atkins, while Rory Thompson would also be an option to face the Jeremy Cameron-Tom Hawkins combination.

R21 medical substitute: Rory Atkins (unused)

Verdict: Unchanged. – Michael Whiting

Gold Coast's Brayden Fiorini in action in round 10 against the Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium on May 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

After their stirring win against Essendon, the Giants will be forced to make at least two changes to face the Western Bulldogs on Saturday, with co-captain Toby Greene (thumb surgery) ruled out for the season and young forward James Peatling (concussion) also unavailable. Tanner Bruhn did well after he came on to replace Peatling at the weekend, while Xavier O'Halloran handled his demotion to the VFL well. Callum Brown could be another option to return to the forward line.

R21 medical substitute: Tanner Bruhn (replaced James Peatling)

Verdict: Bruhn into the 22 for Peatling. Brown for Greene. – Michael Whiting

Blow for Giants with young gun subbed out GWS has suffered an injury concern with James Peatling forced out of the game after a heavy head knock

Hawthorn is hoping Mitch Lewis will be available after the key forward missed the win over Gold Coast in Launceston due to a jarred knee. The Hawks will also regain Changkuoth Jiath after he served a one-game suspension. Liam Shiels was enormous in the VFL, accumulating 31 disposals, 11 tackles and 11 clearances against Frankston. Tom Phillips and Daniel Howe also made an impact. Jackson Callow kicked three goals from 19 disposals and eight marks. Mid-season recruit Max Ramsden also produced his best peformance yet at VFL level.

R21 medical substitute: James Blanck (unused)

Verdict: If Lewis gets up, he obviously comes in, as does Changkuoth Jiath. – Josh Gabelich

VFL Showreel, R20: Jackson Callow highlights Enjoy Jackson Callow's standout VFL performance for the Hawks

The Demons will have to consider the midfield grunt of James Harmes, after he was an unused substitute for last week's bitterly disappointing defeat to the Pies. But, with Angus Brayshaw performing strongly in a new midfield role, finding an omission is difficult. Jayden Hunt was the man who had initially replaced Harmes, enabling Brayshaw to spend more time onball, and could be an option to go out of the starting 22 for Saturday night's clash against the Blues. The undefeated Casey Demons had the VFL bye over the weekend, meaning there is no exposed form to pick from in reserve.

R21 medical substitute: James Harmes (unused)

Verdict: Harmes to replace Hunt. – Riley Beveridge

Harmes finishes cleanly after brilliant Petracca assist James Harmes finishes a great Demons play after the perfect handball from teammate Christian Petracca

The Kangaroos will consider Ben Cunnington, though the much-loved veteran pulled up sore after making his return from a number of health battles through the VFL last weekend. Expect another week at reserves level, before making his fairytale AFL comeback at home in round 23. Ben McKay should be fit following a shoulder injury that kept him sidelined last week, with Josh Walker a chance to make way. Tarryn Thomas is another who could return after winning 20 touches and kicking a goal in the VFL last Sunday, while key forward Charlie Comben is a chance to earn his first AFL start of the season after kicking 3.4 from eight marks in the reserves. It would require a rejig of the team's attack, with Charlie Lazzaro and Tom Powell likely to be among those who could make way.

R21 medical substitute: Flynn Perez (unused)

Verdict: Thomas, Comben and McKay to replace Lazzaro, Powell and Walker, with Cunnington given another week at reserves level to build his loads. – Riley Beveridge

VFL Showreel, R20: Ben Cunnington highlights Enjoy Ben Cunnington's standout VFL performance for the Roos

Leading goalkicker Todd Marshall will emerge from health and safety protocols and be available against Essendon on Sunday, with athletic forward Mitch Georgiades also an option and he was omitted last week and kicked 2.2 in the SANFL. With their finals chance shot, the Power could look to expose players like Ollie Lord, who is playing in defence in the SANFL, and midfielder Jackson Mead (27 disposals and 11 tackles in the SANFL). Ruckman Sam Hayes was offered a two-match ban in the SANFL and can't be considered, while small forward Orazio Fantasia is not moving at a level where he can return just yet. The Power didn't play defender Riley Bonner after he returned from health and safety protocols as the medical substitute, making him an option this week.

R21 medical substitute: Riley Bonner (unused)

Verdict: Marshall and Georgiades for Teakle and McEntee. – Nathan Schmook

Mitch Georgiades kicks a goal in round 16 on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Without an obvious replacement for Nick Vlastuin (ribs), the Tigers may have to shuffle the magnets somewhat. Ben Miller has been a floating tall for the past few weeks across all three lines, but may be needed for a permanent defensive role, opening the door for the recall of Ivan Soldo. Kamdyn McIntosh was thrown into defence after Vlastuin's injury, with medi-sub Jason Castagna moving into a wing role, which is another option. Riley Collier-Dawkins (30 disposals, 12 clearances) was outstanding in the VFL, while Hugo Ralphsmith (21 and a goal) could fill the wing role if required and Shane Edwards (general soreness) should be available for selection.

Rd 21 medical substitute: Jason Castagna (replaced Nick Vlastuin)

Verdict: Soldo for Vlastuin, with Miller pushed to defence. Edwards to replace Castagna as sub. – Sarah Black

Edwards energises Tigers with early goal in the third Shane Edwards kicks his first for the game as Richmond mounts its comeback

Not too many reinforcements available at selection right now. Daniel McKenzie is a chance to return after dealing with concussion and calf issues. Jack Bytel has been pressing for another chance at senior level for weeks. He made an impact for Sandringham against Geelong on Sunday, collecting 28 disposals and five clearances and could be considered off a five-fay break. Tom Campbell was impressive again in the ruck. Tom Highmore continued his strong season, while Dean Kent also played well at GMHBA Stadium. Brett Ratten could also consider recalling Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, given he collected 20 disposals against the Cats.

R21 medical substitute: Zak Jones (replaced Dan Hannebery)

Verdict: Hannebery to play after being substituted out against the Cats. – Josh Gabelich

McKenzie magic gets the Saints their first Daniel McKenzie gets the Saints on the board with a terrific goal

The Swans are on a roll, winning their past five matches, and have little reason to change ahead of Sunday afternoon's blockbuster against Collingwood at the SCG. Sam Wicks had a monster game in the VFL at the weekend with 28 touches and three goals, while Joel Amartey and Hayden McLean kept the pressure on the key forwards with strong outings. Harry Cunningham has strung a few weeks together at the lower level now and is waiting on a chance to return to the backline.

R21 medical substitute: Ben Ronke (unused)

Verdict: Unchanged. – Michael Whiting

VFL Showreel, R20: Sam Wicks highlights Enjoy Sam Wick's standout VFL performance for the Swans

The Eagles need replacements for retired champion Josh Kennedy and suspended star midfielder Tim Kelly, bringing young forward Hugh Dixon and midfielder/forward Isiah Winder into calculations. Winder was excellent in the WAFL with 33 disposals and a goal playing as a midfielder. Dixon, meanwhile, had 19 touches and two goals and could offer ruck support. Josh Rotham (29 hit-outs) could also be recalled as a back-up ruckman and forward, with unused medical substitute Rhett Bazzo an option if changes are made in defence. Others pushing their case are midfielders Greg Clark (23 and six inside 50s) and Patrick Naish (27 and six marks), and defender Alex Witherden (24 and nine marks).

R21 medical substitute: Rhett Bazzo (unused)

Verdict: Dixon, Rotham and Winder for Kennedy, Williams and Kelly. – Nathan Schmook

We'll miss you, JK West Coast champion Josh Kennedy is chaired off after his phenomenal farewell game in front of his own

The Dogs' selection will be dependant on some fitness concerns with Ryan Gardner and Jason Johannisen and whether either is passed fit to play this week. Both look likely to be touch and go. Toby McLean was the medical substitute last week so could come into the starting 22, while the club had a host of strong performers at VFL level last week, including Josh Schache (seven goals), Lachie Hunter (three goals and 31 disposals) and Luke Cleary (20 disposals).

R21 medical substitute: Toby McLean (unused)

Verdict: Gardner and Hunter in for Zaine Cordy and Rhylee West. – Callum Twomey