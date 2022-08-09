Josh Kennedy in action for Sydney against Geelong in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE OF the greatest players in Sydney's history, Josh Kennedy, will call time on his decorated 290-game career at the end of the season.

Kennedy told his Swans teammates of the news on Tuesday morning and will front the media at the SCG to announce that his 16-season career in the AFL, which started at Hawthorn in 2007, will come to an end.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

The 34-year-old midfielder, who is a three-time best and fairest winner at the Swans and captained the club for five seasons from 2017, has been prompted to make the call after injuring his hamstring again in the VFL on the weekend.

Kennedy was battling to win his place back in a settled Swans side for a tilt at the premiership , and has already missed two months of football this season with a serious hamstring injury suffered in round 10.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Veteran Swan Kennedy suffers VFL injury blow Swans great Josh Kennedy appears to injure his left hamstring during the VFL clash against North Melbourne

Kennedy's decision should spark a wave of emotion around the fourth-placed Swans' blockbuster clash with second-placed Collingwood on Sunday has prompted a sell-out crowd at the SCG.

A product of rich family lineage at Hawthorn following on from his father, John Kennedy jnr, and grandfather John Kennedy snr, Kennedy was drafted with pick 40 to the club under the father-son rule in 2006.

He was traded to the Swans at the end of the 2009 season, though, after just 13 games in the brown and gold and would go on to flourish in red and white.

Josh Kennedy and Stuart Dew after Sydney's 2012 Grand Final win over Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

He starred in the 2012 premiership side in a year where he would claim one of his three All-Australian blazers and one of his three Bob Skilton medals for Sydney's best and fairest.

He sits at fifth all-time on the Swans games played list behind Adam Goodes, Jude Bolton, Jarrad McVeigh and Michael O'Loughlin.

More to come