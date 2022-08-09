Patrick Cripps and his Carlton teammates leave the Gabba after their loss to Brisbane in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON captain Patrick Cripps is out for the rest of the home and away season after his two-match suspension for rough conduct was upheld at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

After 60 minutes of evidence and 40 minutes of deliberation, the three-man jury found Cripps guilty of a "bump" that left Brisbane's Callum Ah Chee concussed at the Gabba on Sunday.

Cripps will miss the final two rounds against Melbourne and Collingwood, and will only play again this season if the Blues qualify for finals.

Tribunal chairman Jeff Gleeson said Cripps' actions were an unreasonable way to approach the contest, turning his body into a "classic bumping position" when he sought to take possession.

"He entered the contest at speed and saw a player in his peripheral vision, left his feet and bumped Ah Chee at high speed," Gleeson said.

"He should have contested the ball differently. He could have taken the ball with arms outstretched so there was no act of bumping at all."

It's a devastating blow for the Blues, who still need to win one match to guarantee themselves a spot in the top eight.

Cripps argued his eyes were "fixated" on the ball and that he was just protecting the drop zone, while his lawyer Peter O'Farrell showed the round one incident involving Willie Rioli and Matt Rowell, of which the Eagle was successfully cleared.

It was all to no avail.

Gleeson conceded there were similarities with Rioli's incident, however he said that was a marking contest, whereas this wasn't, while Cripps also "changed his shape prior to impact…electing to bump".

O'Farrell brought new footage to the hearing, showing a ground-level angle from behind Daniel Rich, who spoiled the ball that was contested by Cripps and Ah Chee.

He described it as an even contest, with "milliseconds in it".

"He didn't bump. It's a football act," O'Farrell said.

Carlton's Patrick Cripps leaves the ground with a ripped jumper against Brisbane at The Gabba on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Earlier in the evening West Coast midfielder Tim Kelly was also unsuccessful as he challenged a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle on Adelaide's Sam Berry.

Gleeson said although Berry played out the match, the potential to cause injury was "significant".

He said Berry was slung 360 degrees with his feet off the ground and the arm that could have protected his fall was pinned to him.

Tim Kelly tackles Sam Berry during West Coast's loss to Adelaide in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Kelly's counsel argued the impact was low, rather than medium as it was graded, saying he allowed the Crow a chance to brace

"To be completely honest it didn't look like there was much impact at all," Kelly said.

"He got straight up, took his free kick and played out the rest of the game and showed absolutely no signs of being affected."

However, after a 45-minute hearing and a 20-minute deliberation the Tribunal disagreed.

"Berry was not injured but his head hit the ground with considerable force," tribunal chairman Jeff Gleeson said.

"We find the impact was medium, according to the charge and the ban stands."

Kelly will miss Saturday night's Derby against Fremantle.