Will Ashcroft in action during the NAB League Boys match between Sandringham and Geelong on July 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The penultimate round of VFL action begins with five games on Saturday from 11.05am AEST, when Sandringham takes on a Brisbane side featuring potential No.1 draft pick Will Ashcroft, followed by the crucial game between Gold Coast and Southport from 12.35pm AEST that will have a huge bearing on the finals make-up.

Jason Horne-Francis and Tarryn Thomas have been named for North Melbourne to face Coburg from 12.35pm AEST, before the Box Hill Hawks and Geelong clash at Box Hill City Oval from 2.10pm AEST.

On Sunday, the match of the round between fourth-placed Sydney and fifth-placed Collingwood kicks off the day's games at 11.35am, while another cracker between the undefeated Casey Demons and finals contender Carlton starts at 12pm AEST. Exciting ruck/forward Tom De Koning, Paddy Dow and Will Setterfield are among the Blues in action.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and WAFL games you want to watch

In the WAFL, we begin the final month of the home and away season with four games in round 17, all starting at 2.10pm AWST.

The fourth-v-fifth clash between South Fremantle and Peel Thunder at Lane Group Stadium shapes as an intriguing contest, while Swan Districts will look to leap into the top five with a win against West Coast at Steel Blue Oval.

>> Kayo subscribers can now stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 21

Saturday, August 13

Sandringham v Brisbane, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 11.05am AEST

Gold Coast v Southport, Metricon Stadium, 12.35pm AEST

Coburg v North Melbourne, Piranha Park, 12.35pm AEST

Box Hill v Geelong, Box Hill City Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Frankston, ETU Stadium, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, August 14

Sydney v Collingwood, SCG, 11.35am AEST

Casey Demons v Carlton, Casey Fields, 12pm AEST

Essendon v Werribee, Windy Hill, 12.05pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round 17

Saturday, August 13

Subiaco v East Perth, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v Claremont, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder v South Fremantle, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Swan Districts v West Coast, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST