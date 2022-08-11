Bobby Hill looks on during a GWS training session on August 11, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney small forward Bobby Hill is on track to make an inspirational return in the VFL next weekend, after recovering from testicular cancer.

The 22-year-old underwent surgery at the start of June and has gradually increased his time at the club over the past couple of months.

Hill was medically cleared to return to football last month and now needs to prove he can physically get through a game to be given the green light to play in the reserves.

The West Australian would have been considered this weekend, but the Giants' reserves have a bye.

Bobby Hill hugs Kieren Briggs at Giants training on June 10, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

They host Footscray in Blacktown next Saturday in what will be the Giants' final game of the season, given they are a game and a half behind eighth-placed Richmond.

Hill has been incrementally increasing his load over the past month and trained with the main group at Giants HQ on Thursday morning.

AFL.com.au understands that if Hill can prove his fitness across the next seven days and the reward outweighs the risk – given it will be for only one game – he will face the Bulldogs in his first game since the loss to Brisbane in round 11, after he discovered the cancer diagnosis.

Bobby Hill kicks a goal during round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne veteran Ben Cunnington returned in the VFL last weekend and will face Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Saturday in his first AFL game since overcoming two bouts of testicular cancer that have sidelined him since last July.

Carlton star Sam Docherty has made a stunning return to the game and put himself in All-Australian contention after recovering from a recurrence of testicular cancer.

Hill is out of contract at the end of this season and expected to request another trade to Melbourne to be closer to family and friends after his request to join Essendon was denied last year.

It is understood that Collingwood is interested in Hill, while the Bombers can't be completely ruled out after almost landing him in 2021.

Magpies fan favourite Leon Davis is Hill's cousin and has returned to the club recently in a full-time off-field role, after a decorated 225-game career in black and white that earned two All-Australian selections.

While Hill's other cousin, Bradley Hill, is in the closing stages of his third season at St Kilda and also has a young baby. Bobby and his partner Georgia had their first child just before Christmas last year.

Hill has kicked 34 goals from 41 appearances for Greater Western Sydney since being selected with pick No.24 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.