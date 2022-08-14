Matthew Kennedy in action in Carlton's clash with Gold Coast in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has been dealt a huge blow with confirmation midfielder Matt Kennedy will miss the rest of the season due to a foot injury.

Kennedy was sidelined after suffering a fractured jaw and concussion against Adelaide in round 20.

But the Blues confirmed on Sunday the onballer would be sidelined for the rest of 2022 after scans confirmed a Lisfranc injury to his foot.

Carlton is clinging onto eighth spot on the ladder after a heartbreaking loss to Melbourne on Saturday night.

Jack Silvagni and Patrick Cripps leave the MCG after Carlton's loss to Melbourne in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Michael Voss' team will take on Collingwood in round 23, with a win guaranteeing the club's first finals appearance since 2013.

Former skipper Sam Docherty moved from his usual role in defence to the midfield in the loss to Melbourne, and racked up 28 disposals, 10 tackles and six clearances in an impressive display.

The Blues will also assess Adam Cerra's fitness ahead of the round 23 clash with the Magpies after the onballer was a late withdrawal against Melbourne with adductor soreness.