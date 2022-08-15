THE ESSENDON Football Club board is meeting Monday morning, with a push to make a formal approach to Alastair Clarkson being considered.

After a week of internal upheaval culminating with Sunday night's embarrassing loss to Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, Bombers heavyweights on Monday morning sought immediate action on several fronts.

A second board meeting was called for in the space of 24 hours, with Monday's gathering following a meeting prior to Sunday's game.

It was at Sunday's meeting where a plan to thoroughly review the club was thrashed out and president Paul Brasher, who had previously stated he would stand down at the end of the season, indicated he would exit immediately.

Ben Rutten after Essendon's 84-point loss to Port Adelaide in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brasher's unwavering support of coach Ben Rutten had become a frustration for some Bombers powerbrokers.

Some at the club wanted to launch a wide-ranging external review, which would take at least six weeks to complete, a timeframe which would have taken Clarkson out of the Bombers' considerations.

Others have been adamant only an internal review would allow for the immediate action required to get involved in Clarkson's movements.

The horrendous nature of Sunday's loss to Port Adelaide hastened several negotiations late Sunday and early Monday. The Bombers sit 15th on the ladder with seven wins.

Clarkson is yet to formally respond to senior coach offers made by North Melbourne and GWS.

He had been expected to make his own mind up as early as Tuesday, and would have by extension relayed that to the Roos and Giants at some stage of this week.

That timeframe is now certain to be pushed back, with a now-expected official inquiry to the four-time premiership coach to be made by the Bombers.

More to come