Shane Edwards acknowledges the fans after playing his 300th game during Richmond's clash against Brisbane in round 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THREE-TIME Richmond premiership player Shane Edwards will retire at the end of the season.

Turning 34 in October, Edwards has played 301 games, kicking 186 goals since he was selected with pick No.26 in the 2006 NAB AFL Draft.

The much-loved Tiger was a key part of Richmond's resurgence as a club, playing important roles both on and off the field, particularly in his leadership of Indigenous players.

The retirement leaves fellow 2006 recruit Jack Riewoldt as the current longest-serving player on Richmond's list.

"It is time for me to step aside and move on just as players did for me when I started," Edwards said.

"I am trying to play to the best of my ability out there, but it is pretty obvious to me that I won't be helping us move forward next year.

"The club has given me everything, it has changed my life forever and I will always be connected to the Richmond Football Club.

"My teammates are what I will miss the most, we have been through so much together and always had fun. I will miss putting the jumper on before a game and when we really flick the switch. I love the 15 minutes after a win as well, it is the best feeling.

Shane Edwards leads Richmond off the MCG after beating Brisbane in his 300th game. Picture: AFL Photos

"When I look back on my career, what I think of is how lucky I have been; on the injury front – I have never really had a big injury, and I got to come to a big club with really passionate supporters.

"I am lucky the Korin Gamadji Institute emerged upstairs a couple of years into my career as well, and I (am grateful to) have seen so many sides of the game as a player.

"I have won premierships and a few wooden spoons and finished everywhere in between as well."

Quietly spoken, Edwards has let his football do the talking over his career, his creativity and lethal handballs on show in the midfield and up forward.

Shane Edwards in action for Richmond against Hawthorn in R6, 2008. Picture: AFL Photos

His best work was watched on replay, flicking the ball forward to teammates in a better position too quickly to be picked up by the naked eye.

He even spent time off half-back when injuries hit hard, and captained the club in six games in 2019, a season in which he finished second in the best and fairest.

Edwards was only the fifth Richmond player to reach the 300-game milestone, and the Arrente man was the eighth Indigenous player to make the milestone across the League.

"Shane came in as a young player and leaves as a proud Richmond and Indigenous man," coach Damien Hardwick said.

"The journey he came on reflects us as a club and what we have achieved. Shane leaves us as a three-time premiership player and All-Australian. It resembles everything we have become.

Shane Edwards and Damien Hardwick chat during the round six clash between Melbourne and Richmond at the MCG on April 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"What we have gained from Shane is incredible insight, as individuals and about Indigenous culture as well.

"The lessons we have learned from Shane as a player can never be understated. The way he came in and impacted games when we needed a spark, is the one thing I will remember from Shane as a player.

"There is nothing more comforting as a coach than having a player you know you can count on, and here is hoping we have got a couple more games to go on the journey."

Edwards has previously spoken about his desire to move into recruiting after his playing career, and has already worked with the club's list management team.