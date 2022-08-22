Tom Lynch celebrates a goal during Richmond's win over Essendon in round 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND star Tom Lynch will be fit to play against Brisbane in an elimination final after being cleared of a serious groin injury.

Lynch kicked five goals before being substituted out of the Tigers' 66-point win over Essendon at the MCG on Saturday night.

Despite concerns over the severity of his groin injury, Lynch was cleared after undergoing scans.

"His scans were good," Richmond physical performance manager Peter Burge said.

"He will be available to play in our first final with the extra week's break."

Lynch has booted 60 goals in 18 games this year and finished second to Charlie Curnow (64) in the Coleman Medal.

Superstar Dustin Martin (hamstring) is also pushing to be available for the clash against the Lions at the Gabba on September 1.

Martin has played just eight games in 2022, with the last of those coming in round 16.

Burge said last week the three-time Norm Smith medallist was progressing well and the Tigers were hopeful he would be available for the first week of the finals.

If they get past the Lions, Richmond will face the loser of the clash between Melbourne and Sydney.