A STRONG finish to the year could have Touk Miller on Brownlow Medal pace.

According to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, Miller is tipped to poll votes in seven of his final nine games to claim the crown in a nail-biting finish from Andrew Brayshaw and Clayton Oliver.

Miller is predicted to poll 16 votes from his last nine matches, finishing on a total of 30 votes for the season. It puts the Gold Coast captain two clear of Brayshaw and three ahead of Oliver.

Andrew Brayshaw in action for Fremantle against West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 13, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Brayshaw is tipped to hold a commanding lead late in the count, but is not predicted to poll a vote from his final four matches. Oliver is also tipped to poll just once from his last four games for the year.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race?

Both of Miller and Brayshaw were predicted to be on 28 votes each heading into the season's final round, though the Suns midfielder is tipped to poll two votes after finishing with 25 disposals, nine clearances and a goal against the Kangaroos.

Patrick Cripps and Lachie Neale (26 votes each) are narrowly behind the top-three while Christian Petracca and Dion Prestia (22 votes each), as well as Connor Rozee (21 votes) and Sam Walsh (20 votes), are also among the frontrunners.

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Should Miller ultimately claim the Brownlow Medal, he would be the second Gold Coast player to take home footy's highest individual honour after Gary Ablett jnr won the award in 2013.

AFL.COM.AU BROWNLOW PREDICTOR

30 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)

28 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

27 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

26 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

26 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

22 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

22 Dion Prestia (Richmond)

SPORTSBET ODDS

$3 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

$4.50 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

$5 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

$5.50 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

$7 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

$8 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)