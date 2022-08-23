THE GOOD news has continued at North Melbourne with popular veteran Ben Cunnington signing a two-year contract extension.

The two-time best and fairest winner's return to the senior side for the final two rounds of the season was a great moment in what had been a dismal year to that point, followed this week by the announcement of Alastair Clarkson's appointment as senior coach.

Cunnington had not played at AFL level since round 19 last year as he dealt with treatment for testicular cancer.

"Ben is a great North Melbourne person, he personifies the spirit of our club," Kangaroos' general manager football talent Brady Rawlings said on Tuesday.

"Our players stand taller when they're around him and after watching the journey he's been on over the past 12 months, our members and supporters connection to him is as strong as ever.



"Ben's commitment to the club over many years speaks to his loyalty as a player and person. He is as committed to us as we are to him, so we are delighted."